Soybean growers share ideas at event

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Michael Rhoda’s farming career got off to a good start in 2022. He was pleased with his first soybean crop, and is ready to fine tune things this season.

His soybean crop yielded 76 bu./acre at the Illinois farm based in Chenoa.

Soil health and cover crops are two topics of special interest to the young farmer who farms with family north of Colfax in central Illinois. He was among those preparing for this year’s growing season at the Illinois Soybean Association’s Better Beans event Jan. 11 in Bloomington. Similar events were held throughout the state.

Brad Zimmerman, a Tazewell County farmer in central Illinois, a plant nutrition specialist and a certified crop advisor puts a lot of effort into finding out what works best on his farm. He takes the approach of “learn, unlearn and re-learn” as he perfects techniques.

He believes that 5 to 10% of his farm should be dedicated to learning and trying new things.

“You don’t know if you don’t try,” he said as he shared some things he learned with other growers.

The Goveland, Illinois, farmer showed a photo of the “super wet” spring of 2019 where he couldn’t get into the field to kill cereal rye. Instead, he planted soybeans into the “tractor height” cover crop. He rolled it down after planting.

He said the advantage to that approach was “one trip weed control.” He had allocated three trips for weed control, but the cover crop was such a good weed deterrent, he made money there. That crop, planted the third week in May, brought him 65 bu./acre soybeans despite the wet spring. He continues to plant into green cover crops.

Zimmerman was also pleased with his results last year.

“2022 was a great year to be a farmer. A lot of people set records,” he said.

He said he has learned a lot since returning to the farm at age 35 in 2013 after his father died and his mother “turned the checkbook” over to him.

“There were big decisions. I didn’t know what to do,” he said of some of the new responsibilities. But he did know about soil and biology and was ready to learn more.

“I got into cover crops mainly because of soil structure” he said.

Some of the learning, unlearning and re-learning is in regards to nitrogen.

“I think fall anhydrous is pretty much past us,” said Zimmerman, who thinks there will be more regulations in this regard — it’s just a matter of when.

He said farmers learn that nitrogen makes corn greener and there may be a tendency that if some is good, more is better. Then comes the re-learning to balance nutrition, he said.

“We learn that chemical and physical properties are the most important, but many forget the importance of biology. The lesson re-learned is, “Biology trumps everything,” he said.

In the past, farmers learned that tillage was needed for a good seed bed, but Zimmerman has planted into a green seedbed for five years with good results.

No-till and cover crops can have multiple benefits over tillage, he said. Those include moisture conservation, increased water infiltration, cooler soils, erosion reduction, drought resistance and weed control.

“Some say cover crops don’t pay, but it depends how you look at it,” he said.

Among his other successes, Zimmerman sees good results spraying fungicides and such via drone. He started spraying on his own farm and the demand grew.

“I thought I’d do a little custom work,” he said.

But his drone work kept him busy for 14-hour days, 6-days a week for five weeks in prime season last year. The licensed commercial pesticide applicator said it takes some time to get licensed and meet FAA rules, but it is worth the effort.

Other speakers at the event said their minds were changed about a lot of things as they saw research results.

“At first I didn’t believe in cover crops and strip till, but I see it will work,” said Don Schaefer, IFCA’s nutrient stewardship director.

Many of the projects Schaefer works on are multi-year studies on Eric Miller’s Discovery Farm in central Illinois, collaborating with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers.

Even though 2022 was Rhoda’s first year officially farming, he’s already learned something about cover crops.

“We used triticale last year. It was better than cereal rye,” he said. They planted triticale with an air seeder from the combine.

Rhoda said he would be interested in doing more small plot trials like Zimmerman does, but his dad prefers an “all or nothing” approach.

Attendees also got updates on other research projects and learned about new things ISA is funding, including a soil lab at Heartland Community College in Normal. ISA will have a role in training and a seat on the advisory panel, said Jim Martin ISA director who recently visited the construction site at the college which is part of a project.

The college aims to have the new facilities open this fall, said Martin, a fifth-generation farmer from LaSalle County.

The soil lab is part of a $23 million ag facility at the college for which ground was broken in June.