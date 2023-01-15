Soybeans star in variety of 2023 field research

The humble soybean is the target of many research projects in the Midwest this year.

In its brochure of 2023 research projects, the Illinois Soybean Association focuses on in-season agronomy, pest management, ag technology and conservation practice research.

Healthy progress on new varieties

This includes the progress made with high oelic oil in soybeans, a project with funding from ISA.

Brian Diers of the Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois and the National Soybean Research Center in Urbana who led the project last year, said he believes a good foundation has been built in the breeding program.

The professor, who retired from the university at the end of December, is proud of the work he has done in the way of breeding soybean with high oleic and low linolenic acid, and said he is confident his work will go forward. He will work with the university team and the new breeder replacing him this year.

“By combining four genes together, we can develop soybean that have oil with greater than 80% oleic acid and less than 3% linolenic acid.” The new varieties with this trait are marketed under the Soyleic name, he said.

The team has focused on breeding the genes for the Soyleic trait into high yielding backgrounds and regional tests this past year have shown that the lines developed here perform well relative to commercial checks.

“During 2023, we will continue to develop new Soyleic experimental lines through making new crosses, inbreeding populations and evaluating experimental lines in field tests. Our best lines will be evaluated in regional tests and increased for commercial release,” he said the day before his retirement.

“We will have trials in fields rented from farmers across Illinois. Additionally, we are working with an Illinois seed producer to increase our Soyleic varieties so they can be licensed to companies that will commercialize them,” he said.

SCN targeted

Addressing a big robber of soybean yield, Jason Bond of the Crop, Soil and Environmental Management department at Southern Illinois University and his research team will continue to focus on Soybean Cyst Nematode.

“In 2023, our research will focus on using multispectral imagery to determine levels of SCN infestation. This research aims to develop in-season assessments of damage caused by SCN. We will also evaluate different sources of host resistance and seed treatments to minimize SCN feeding and yield loss” he said of his work in the third growing season of evaluating multispectral imagery collected with UAVs.

“One thing that surprised us in 2022 was the amount of SCN reproduction occurring on resistant varieties. Forty-five days after planting, we had over 100 SCN females on resistant varieties the said the SIU plant pathology professor and ILSoyAdvisor.

Reproduction on resistant varieties is not new; however, field populations are even more aggressive because a more significant percentage of the populations can reproduce on resistant varieties, he said.

“We are in dire need of resistant varieties from different sources of resistance and more integrated methods (host resistance, non-host rotation, seed treatments, etc.) to control SCN,” Bond said.

Trying popular corn technique

Soybeans also have their spot in the sun at the Precision Technology Institute in Pontiac in projects led by head agronomist Jason Webster.

This year Webster will be looking at strip tilling soybeans into warmer soil because early-planted soybeans have consistently done so well.

He also has ongoing studies and banding and fertility placement.