Study: Early beans lead to higher yields

EFFINGHAM, Ill. — More and more farmers in the Midwest are discovering that planting soybeans early is a recipe for success. Studies are confirming that recipe.

Work at the six Beck’s Hybrids Practical Farm Research locations and at other sites shows that planting beans early can result in more plant development earlier in the summer, hitting growth stages at times that maximize yield potential and help with weed control.

“Nowadays, weed control is all about balance,” said Luke Schulte, who presented some of the findings to farmers at a field day at the company’s southern Illinois location. “Nothing has been found to be more consistent in producing high-yield soybeans than planting early. We’ll take a thinner stand of beans planted early rather than late.”

He said planting early can maximize crop response and ultimately minimize development of herbicide-resistance weeds.

Optimum planting dates, as determined by company research, range from April 1 to May 20 across Midwestern states served by Beck’s. Specifically — in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri — April planting has been shown to be ideal.

Early planting encourages early flowering and additional node development. That equals more yield potential with reproductive stages of growth beginning at a less stressful period. Early planting also means earlier canopy development, which reduces weed competition.

Schulte, who works at one of the company’s Ohio locations, said research there shows that temperature variance in soil can span up to 14 degrees between the earliest and latest planting dates. With nodules performing optimally at about 72 degrees Fahrenheit, cooler soil temperatures have been shown to promote better growth.