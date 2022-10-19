Tobacco production nearly extinct in Illinois

FAIRFIELD, Ill. — Tobacco production in Illinois appeared to be on the verge of a minor comeback a couple of decades ago but is now all but non-existent.

It may surprise some that the crop was a major player in southern Illinois 100 years ago. More recently, there was a slight resurgence. Now T.J. Vaughan is among just a handful of farmers sticking it out.

Among the fields of corn and soybeans on his Wayne County farm is a 100-acre plot of burley tobacco. He has grown tobacco for more than 15 years.

“We started in 2006,” Vaughan said. “Vector came in with the low-nicotine type. That didn’t work out. But some guys here found out burley grows well. Quite a few people around here have tried.”

Tobacco returned to southern Illinois in the early 2000s when Vector subsidiary Liggett Group LLC developed the first genetically modified tobacco variety, called Omni. The variety was free of nicotine, a mild stimulant that is highly addictive.

The company recruited farmers in Illinois, Indiana and other areas outside the traditional tobacco-growing regions to produce the crop to avoid cross-contamination with conventional tobacco. The venture was highly profitable for growers but was short-lived, as the product didn’t catch on with the public and the brand was discontinued.

“The GMO tobacco didn’t last very long,” said Doug Anderson, manager of the Wayne County Farm Bureau. “It was a misguided marketing plan. They quickly realized that defeats the purpose.”

Some farmers in the region continued growing burley tobacco, which became possible when the federal government discontinued the quota program that limited production to a select group of farmers who held long-term allotments.

The timing was right for Vaughan, as the crop served as a financial bridge carrying him into row-crop production. He now maintains a corn and soybean operation with other members of his family.

“I came out of college and made a little extra income with tobacco,” he said. “That made for an easier transition.”

Tobacco appeared to have some promise as a niche crop in southeast Illinois. Years ago, University of Illinois Extension educator Bronwyn Aly was part of a team working a research plot at Dixon Springs Agricultural Center.

“We saw some acreage when they lifted the quotas they had in place in Kentucky,” she said. “The market opened up for other growers.”

Issues with labor and increased input costs pushed many growers out of tobacco production in Illinois. She believes labor may have made tobacco a fickle crop in the region.

“That always plays into those crops that are so labor intensive,” Aly said. “Part of it was extending their H-2A workers. They did some sharing with horseradish growers. Once you hang the tobacco up to dry, there’s down time right when horseradish digging was about to start.”

Vaughan began harvest on Aug. 15 this year. He starts his own sets in a greenhouse. Planting and harvesting is done by hand. Vaughan employs about 10 migrant workers.

While it is still very profitable, he is not certain about the future of the crop. Despite rising costs of fertilizer and other inputs, tobacco companies have not raised prices paid to growers. He sells his crop to R.J. Reynolds and Phillip Morris, delivering it to markets in Kentucky and Tennessee.

“It’s backed off. I don’t look for it to be a long-term prospect for us, honestly,” Vaughan said. “There’s still a profit to be had and a nice one, but unless they raise their prices it’s not as lucrative. They still have plenty of margin to raise their price to us. I understand a pound of raw tobacco makes 150 packs of cigarettes. They’re paying me $2.20 a pound. They’re the big guys. They can do what they want.”

For a few years, several farmers in Wayne, White and Gallatin counties maintained large tracts of tobacco production. Now very few grow the crop.

“We’re paying more than double for labor costs than what we were in 2006,” Vaughan said.