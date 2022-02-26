Use weed management to prevent loss, not add yield

Herbicide applications or seed treatments aren’t intended to add yield to a crop. Rather, they are designed to mitigate the impacts weeds will have on the overall bushel count at harvest.

University of Illinois weed specialist Aaron Hager said it’s important to make that distinction as producers look at their decisions in 2022.

“The only thing we do controlling weeds is yield preservation,” Hager said. “Whether it’s herbicide or tillage, we are removing plants — we call them weeds, but they are plants — we don’t want there. They take up the resources a crop needs to express its maximum yield potential.”

Entering the 2022 growing season, herbicide supply and price have been heavily discussed, with shortages expected this season. Hager said the availability of glyphosate in particular is a significant concern for many producers. When he looked up pricing at one of his local stores in Illinois in January, glyphosate herbicides had more than doubled in price, with limits on how much each customer could purchase.

Those price increases may drive some producers to look for other options in 2022 or consider skipping a pass entirely. Hager said to be cautious when making any of those decisions.

“When you look at your spreadsheet, you have a column for expenditures and revenue,” Hager said. “They are linked. You can reduce that expenditure column, and that’s your call, but if you reduce it too much, you can inadvertently reduce the revenue column at the same time.”