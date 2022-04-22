Variable rate seeding sees limited use, benefits

Even though most planters have long had the ability for variable rate seeding, a small percentage of farmers regularly use that option today.

Several agronomists said the concept — to vary seed rates according to soil type or yield potential — is good, but for various reasons farmers rarely do it.

Justin Peterson, a field agronomist with Beck’s who farms with family in northern Illinois, near Princeton, uses variable rate seeding.

“As a whole maybe 15 to 20% of the growers we work with are utilizing it,” he said. That is rather low considering that “pretty much all equipment is capable of it.”

The practice is more common in areas with more variable soil types and conditions than on the prime land in much of Iowa and Illinois.

Beck’s hasn’t conducted a lot of research on variable rate seeding because most of the land where their research is done has more consistent soil types and good drainage, so benefits wouldn’t be as noteworthy, Peterson said.

A deterrent for some is the time and cost of getting the mapping done for the practice, he said.

“Generally the idea makes sense, but results have been variable. It’s not very consistent. It works for some and not for others,” said Jason Carr, a technical agronomist for Bayer Crop Science.

And Emerson Nafziger, professor emeritus and Extension agronomist for the University of Illinois, said the practice got ahead of itself.

“The ability to do it ran ahead of the ability to know how,” he said.

Farmers have been able to use variable seeding rates for about 30 years with the evolution of the more precise hydraulic drivers, he said.

However, the need for variable seeding may also not be as great with the evolution of today’s hybrids.

“They are better at everything they do,” Nafziger said.

Cory Muhlbauer, Precision Planting research and development agronomist based in Tremont, Illinois, said the value of the practice varies as it depends on the soil variability and seed genetic package.

It is more popular in certain regions, or where a Certified Crop Advisor or agronomist is comfortable advocating and supporting the practice, or where farmers are receptive to more intensive management practices, Muhlbauer said.

When using maps for variable seed rate planting, Nafziger cautions farmers to analyze the information using what they already know about the fields.

For example, the map may show an area as having lower yield potential, but this may be misleading if this is a low-lying area where corn plants were drowned out this year. That area of the field may need higher populations to capture yield potential in drier years, or it may need a little extra during wet years to make up for seeds drowned out, which would be counter to the variable seed rate theory or reducing populations where there seems to be less yield potential, he said.

Farmers might adjust seeding rates themselves in fields where pivot irrigation is used, Nafziger said. For fringe parts of the field that are bound to get lower yields because of lack of water, it makes sense for farmers to lower seeding populations.

Farmers choose to plant higher population rates for other reasons, including planting time. For example, on their Illinois farm, when Carr plants soybeans early, he takes into account his goals for the final stand.

“We have planted soybeans in March the last three years at 140,000 plant population per acre and ended up with 75,000,” he said.

When planting so early in the spring, he plants at a higher rate to end up with 75,000 to 85,000 plants per acre, a stand he is comfortable with.

Generally, Carr takes into account that soybean emergence will likely be 20% less than the initial planting rate.

“Ninety percent in emergence in soybeans is difficult to achieve,” he said, noting that 140,000 seed rate per acre consistently works well for him.

Carr, a SoyEnvoy for the Illinois Soybean Association, said for those planting in April or later, the rate may not have to be as high. There has been a trend to lower populations in soybeans in recent years, he said.

Muhlbauer noted indications for seeding rates for corn is the opposite of soybeans. For corn on the most productive lands, seeding rates are higher to get the best yields. In soybeans, rates are lower on good soils to avoid soybean plants getting too tall and lodging.

When soybeans have a bigger canopy instead of being taller, it helps with weed control and moisture retention later in the season. They usually have higher yields, said Muhlbauer.

Nafziger also said variable rate planting doesn’t mean planting fewer seeds overall and saving on seed costs. Usually the same amount of seed is used, just in different areas.

Corn farmers who plant at a good base level of about 35,000 plants per acre will likely be rewarded with good yields, Nafziger said. Varying some areas to 25,000 to save money is usually not a sound choice, he said.

It may not be worth the time and effort to use variable seeding rates.

“There’s a lot of unpredictability there. Be cautious,” Nafziger said.

He advises farmers who choose variable seeding rates not to adjust seed rates so low in some areas they limit yields and not to overspend on buying variable rate maps.

