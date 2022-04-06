Wheat acreage may continue upswing in 2022

While planting is months away, it appears Illinois and Missouri farmers are likely to increase wheat acreage next fall.

High prices coupled with increasing demand and favorable crops in recent years may result in more wheat going into the ground in the southern parts of the states.

“I think we’re going to have another increase in acreage,” said John Howell, who farms in Monroe County, Illinois. “I’m anticipating putting more in this fall unless we have a real rough harvest or quality issue.”

Indeed, growers planted 630,000 acres last fall, an 11% increase over the previous year, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

“For this next year, with the prices and what’s going on in Russia, that should be the case,” said BASF agronomist Aaron Hunsinger. “I know a lot of farmers wanted to plant more this last fall, but were hindered. Prices were good then, but now they’re really good.”

Iowa State University Extension ag economist Chad Hart said he believes there will be more wheat planted in the soft red winter wheat growing region of the Midwest next fall.

“For Illinois and Missouri, there will be a lot more pressure to look at double-cropping, especially looking at Russia-Ukraine and wheat prices,” Hart said. “In southern Illinois and southern Missouri we’ve seen a lot of double-crops in the past. We could see a strong push to reinforce that in 2022.”

University of Illinois economist Gary Schnitkey agrees.