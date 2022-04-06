Wheat acreage may continue upswing in 2022

While planting is months away, it appears Illinois and Missouri farmers are likely to increase wheat acreage next fall.
High prices coupled with increasing demand and favorable crops in recent years may result in more wheat going into the ground in the southern parts of the states.
“I think we’re going to have another increase in acreage,” said John Howell, who farms in Monroe County, Illinois. “I’m anticipating putting more in this fall unless we have a real rough harvest or quality issue.”
Indeed, growers planted 630,000 acres last fall, an 11% increase over the previous year, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
“For this next year, with the prices and what’s going on in Russia, that should be the case,” said BASF agronomist Aaron Hunsinger. “I know a lot of farmers wanted to plant more this last fall, but were hindered. Prices were good then, but now they’re really good.”
Iowa State University Extension ag economist Chad Hart said he believes there will be more wheat planted in the soft red winter wheat growing region of the Midwest next fall.
“For Illinois and Missouri, there will be a lot more pressure to look at double-cropping, especially looking at Russia-Ukraine and wheat prices,” Hart said. “In southern Illinois and southern Missouri we’ve seen a lot of double-crops in the past. We could see a strong push to reinforce that in 2022.”
University of Illinois economist Gary Schnitkey agrees.
“There are going to be decisions made relative to the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” he said. “That’s likely to be bullish for crop prices. We’re looking at wheat and corn, followed by soybeans.”
Howell has had wheat as part of his rotation for years. He does not grow any full-season soybeans.
“A lot of people are that way,” he said. “But it doesn’t seem like corn acreage has really fallen that much, even with high prices for nitrogen. You would have thought that some acreage would come out of corn and go into full-season beans, but that doesn’t seem to be happening.”
High demand and good prices for wheat are not the only factors that may lead to a sizable uptick in acres. Farmers have enjoyed good yields in recent years. That is due to more of them practicing intensive management, favorable weather and improvements in varieties.
“The past two years there has been a lot of 100-bushel wheat. Guys who intensively manage are getting that,” Hunsinger said. “Some are making 100-bushel wheat and 50-bushel beans.”
Still, most growers don’t make decisions on wheat until corn and soybean harvest is in full swing, if not over completely. That may change this year.
“They’re really going to use their heads and maybe think about planting a little earlier-season beans so they can get it out sooner,” Hunsinger said. “They may watch what they use so as not to interfere with planting wheat. I’m not saying that’s what’s happening, but maybe it should be.”
Howell believes he will have more company later this year.
“There will obviously be the guys who always dance around wheat,” he said, “but if it’s a good fall we may see a lot more going in.”