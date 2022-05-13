Wheat breeders work to achieve victory over biggest threat

A problem that has plagued wheat growers for decades may be nothing but a distant memory in the future.

Plant breeders have targeted the crop’s No. 1 enemy — fusarium head blight — with gusto. Many believe the disease will be all but eliminated a few decades from now.

“I think by the time I retire, we should be at the point where almost all the varieties will have pretty good resistance by default,” said University of Illinois plant breeder Jessica Rutkoski. “That’s assuming we keep going in this direction and keep improving.”

The fungal disease — commonly referred to as scab — slams growers with a one-two punch that reduces yields and diminishes quality. Infestation can reduce test weights and increase deoxynivalenol levels (usually referred to as DON) which results in vomitoxin.

The bulk of the effort of breeding for varieties resistant to head scab has been with soft red winter wheat, the type grown in the southern and eastern portions of the Corn Belt, much of it in a band from Missouri through southern Illinois and into Indiana and Ohio.

“It’s this long-term commitment we’ve had. It’s getting close to 30 years that we’ve been working on resistance,” Rutkoski said. “Every year, incremental progress is made. Over time we’ve been achieving our goals by chipping away at it.”

For many wheat growers, scab is the No. 1 issue affecting quality and yields. And while improved cultivars are working to control disease, chemical applications have helped farmers keep it out of their fields.

“One of the biggest things that’s helped with head scab in wheat is timely applications of fungicide,” said Ben Wiegmann, a field agronomist with Beck’s Hybrids. “The majority of the wheat acres get a fungicide application, so we probably don’t see head scab so much anymore. Guys have made it part of their management practice, just like spraying herbicide on corn and beans.”

Breeders have looked at exotic sources of resistance, such as Chinese lines, but those genes tend to be associated with unfavorable traits, Rutkoski pointed out. Rather, progress over the past 20 years has been due mostly to breeders exploiting native resistance — the locally adapted wheat’s inherent genetic capacity to resist disease.

Rutkoski and others have been tracking improvements in disease control in wheat over the years.

“In terms of vomitoxin levels, every year we reduce the genetic component by 0.11 parts per million in a year,” she said. “In 10 years it will be 1 part per million less. The basis for future outlook is bright if we continue on that trend get down to levels. That’s mainly what we’re looking at — vomitoxin and kernel damage. That is economically valuable to the grower.”

Wiegmann agrees that breeding is likely to largely control scab in the future. But he warns that producers should not get complacent. In recent years the opposite has occurred, he believes.

“It definitely is something down the road, but it’s just like Roundup resistance. We always need to be looking at other things besides genes and traits,” he said. “That could definitely take care of it and eliminate it. But it’s also good to have cultural practices.”

Growers in southern Illinois have greatly improved wheat production over the past couple of decades, both in yields and disease control. That is likely to continue, according to Wiegmann.

“Go back 25 to 30 years ago and wheat was just thrown out there. We were harvesting 60-bushel wheat at that time,” he said. “That has been one of the biggest hurdles we’ve had to overcome with the wheat crop.

“Farmers know how to overcome a lot of the adversity we deal with in wheat. Price is good, planting wheat benefits erosion, it produces cash flow in the summertime and helps spread out workload.”

Wiegmann and Rutkoski agree that healthier wheat will likely result in increased acreage in southern Illinois and other SRW areas.

“I hope so,” Rutkoski said. “Especially if we can improve all dimensions such as yield and early maturity. When we hit on all those factors we make wheat more profitable.”

