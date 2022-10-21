Yields top expectations for Southeast soil

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. — Randy Browning has found few reasons to complain this harvest season.

The Franklin County farmer is more than pleased with his corn and soybean yields. Harvest began in mid-September and should be complete by around the end of October.

“We’re getting about 200 bushels per acre with our corn, and we used to get about 165,” he said.

Soybeans also yielded well in the early part of harvest, averaging about 65 bushels in the southern Illinois claypan soils that rarely produce like those in central and northern parts of the state. As harvest wore on, the bean yields came down some, but Browning is still pleased.

The farm wasn’t devoid of disease, but most showed up too late to cause major problems.

“Quite a bit of Southern rust came in late, but we had already made the crop,” he said. “We were awfully dry in June, but some of the early crop was better than I thought it would be.”