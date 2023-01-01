Couple’s connection with ag is wildly diverse

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a new series celebrating “power couples” in agriculture. This series recognizes partners who contribute to agriculture and rural life.

It may not be too difficult to find a couple who is involved in dairy, pigs, 4-H, Farm Bureau, sheep, crops or environmental issues, but it is more rare to find a husband and wife team who are leaders in all of those areas.

Carrie and Brent Pollard, who run a dairy farm near Rockford in northwest Illinois, do all that while raising their three children, ages 2 to 10.

“The Pollard family continues to give back to the agricultural industry in a diversified way that offers a positive synergy with their dairy and grain background,” said Jennifer Tirey, executive director of the Illinois Pork Producers Association. She worked with Carrie when she was an IPPA board member and notes Brent’s recent election to the Illinois Farm Bureau board of directors.

“We are so lucky to have such a hard-working family that always tries to keep the agriculture industry moving forward and offers their voice of advocacy. They are also already getting the next generation involved with 4-H and other youth activities their own children participate in throughout the year,” said Tirey.

This dynamic couple met at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, sharing a passion for agriculture. At first Brent expected to become an ag researcher, so he earned his master’s degree in dairy physiology at the University of Arizona. But when the opportunity came to be part of his family dairy farm in Rockford, he changed his career path.

Carrie grew up on a farm in western Illinois near Little York in Warren County, where her parents were pork producers.

“I did pork demonstrations with my mom when I was old enough to carry bags,” Carrie said.

“If I had not married Brent, I would likely be working for The Maschhoffs,” said Carrie.

In 2005, Carrie started working with Frank & West Engineering, working on nutrient plans across Illinois and learning plenty about manure management.

“But I never got to see pigs,” she said.

Two years later, she joined Bethany Animal Hospital which merged with Pipestone Veterinary Services in 2017. She continues to work and is even more of a manure expert, especially for pigs. The vet service is known as “Pipestone-Bethany” with its head office in Sycamore, Illinois.

During that time the couple had been actively involved with Illinois Farm Bureau, with Brent serving as the IFB Young Leaders chair in 2013, as Winnebago- Boone Farm Bureau president in 2021 and on the state environment committee.

His grandmother and both parents had been active in Farm Bureau as well.

Lauren Lurkins, the director of environmental policy at Illinois Farm Bureau, said Brent has been “incredibly valuable” as a member of the IFB environmental advisory team and on the IFB carbon team.

“He has always had a high level of interest in the environmental regulatory issues that face our industry. I have appreciated his willingness to provide input on issues big and small along the way to help direct our organization toward a productive and effective path forward in this space,” she said of Brent who has worked with political staff in Washington D.C., and the scientific community.

Those experiences led him to be elected to the IFB board of directors at its annual meeting earlier this month in Chicago. His district includes Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Carroll and Ogle counties.

Today the Pollards milk 70 cows. They produce between 80 and 85 pounds of milk per cow per day, Brent said. They also farm 900 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat, alfalfa and cover crops with custom help from Mitchell farms.

Brent also has been active with the Illinois Milk Producers Association, serving on the board of directors.

“For busy livestock producers being able to do a lot of virtual meetings helps,” Carrie said.

Still, Brent enjoys the face-to face activities. When his predecessor was president of Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau, it was during the heat of the pandemic and he didn’t have as much interaction with people. Brent was president in 2022 so he had more interaction then and is looking forward to fully participating at the state level next year.

He has a diverse livestock background as a dairy farmer, as a beef farmer through his dairy business, with hogs through his wife’s work and raising sheep with his daughters.

“They do a lot on the farm,” he says of their children. “We’ll create an opportunity for them to farm if they are interested.”

Brent brings a voice of younger farmers to the board as well. He knows the struggles of farmers who started in agriculture in the early 2000s and 2010s.

“They have a different set of experiences than some of the other members have,” said Brent, 41, which makes him the youngest member on the IFB board of directors.

“Every farmer’s voice is important,” Brent said.

Carrie also sees the value of stepping in when there is need and stepping back to move to the next need when the timing is right. She felt comfortable leaving IPPA as a director when “there were good people to step up.”

Along with being supportive of Brent in his new IFB state role, she is now devoting her energies to getting an FFA program in the Winnebago School District. She’s in the first three months of the effort of establishing an active agriculture club. Within a year, the advisory board, on which she sits hopes to go to the school board to request hiring an ag teacher and establishing an FFA program.

Kids from production agriculture are a small percentage of students at the school, but that is the case in about of 92% of FFA programs today, she said.

Brent is supportive of this goal since he attended the same high school which didn’t have FFA then, and was able to work his way up to a state board role. The Rockford couple would both like to see more ag leadership opportunities for youth in their community.