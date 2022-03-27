Champion offers tune-up tips before cow show season

HUDSON, Ill. — As warmer weather arrives and show season nears, the winner of three big national junior show titles for heifers and a state points program winner is an ideal person to ask for some showmanship tips.
Paige Lemenager, a central Illinois teenager, competes in a class where the heifers are raised by the person showing them.
“It adds a certain level of pride,” Paige said of both raising and showing the animals.
She says showing cattle is in her blood. According to her dad Luke, before he and Paige’s mom Stacy married, he had saved money to buy either a diamond ring or a specific Angus cow to start their herd. His future bride chose the heifer, saying there would always be diamonds.
Which would Paige want?
“I’d rather have the cow, 100%. That’s how we are,” said the 18-year-old Normal West Community High School senior who lives at Hinshaw Farms and Lemenager Cattle family farm near Hudson in central Illinois.
At the Illinois Beef Expo in February, she was named the winner of the 2022 Illinois Junior Beef Association Overall Points Show Program, heifer division. The points program recognizes youth for success in the show ring at sanctioned cattle shows throughout the state.
Among the out-of-state shows, Paige competes in the Cattlemen’s Congress, a new show developed during the pandemic. In its two years, she showed the junior breed heifer Angus champion in 2021 and Hereford junior heifer champion this year.
“It’s the most exciting thing to have two wins in two years with two breeds back to back,” her mom said proudly.
Of all her achievements, Paige is most proud of winning the trifecta, like in horse racing. She was a champion at the three biggest national shows in the 2021-22 show season. She showed the champion junior champion heifer at the American Royal in Kansas City, won the same title at the 2021 International Livestock Expo in Louisville and again won the champion polled Hereford at the 2022 Cattlemen’s Congress Junior show in Oklahoma this year.
Paige is quick to recognize the support of her team that includes her grandparents, uncle and parents.
“It’s a team sport,” Stacy agreed.
She gets some excellent advice on the show circuit from her dad, a respected cattle judge. He has judged at so many county fairs in Illinois, he has lost count. He also recently was a judge at the Dixie National in Jackson, Mississippi.
Paige, a sixth-generation farmer, started showing Angus cattle at age 8 and Hereford at 12. As well as showing both breeds successfully, she has a leadership role in the Hereford and Angus junior associations.
After high school, she plans to attend Lakeland College and compete on their judging team. Paige hopes to eventually study ag law and work in the field of succession planning,
She doesn’t know today which heifer will be shown where. It depends how they grow and eat, how their hair is and if they are healthy, she said.
It’s strategic deciding which animals to take to which show, Stacy said.
Paige has six heifers today in her show string. As the year goes on, she will see their flaws and strengths.
The heifers are sheared in March, which will help them build their heat tolerance. In March or April, they will be bred.
In the summer, Paige gives them a cooling bath every day. In the winter, they get extra oil on their hair as part of their hide care, Luke said.
May, June and July is about raising their heat tolerance.
“We change their feed to cooler feed,” Luke said, feeding more oats and less corn.
The family buys their feed in Goodfield, where Luke’s brother, Chuck, is their feed consultant. Chuck comes with an outside perspective and can tell if a cow is a little too heavy or too light. When you see the cow day in and day out, you might not notice it as much, Paige said.
Chuck also helps with trimming the cows’ feet. He has a special table that makes the job easier.
It is important how a cow stands. Paige compares it to having the right shoes for a person.
“You start from the ground up,” she said.
Some of the first few shows and previews start in June, including the Illinois Junior Angus Preview and Illinois Junior Hereford Preview show.
“It’s like a scrimmage before the big game,” Stacy said.
Luke calls the previews “a measuring stick,” to help the showmen compare their cows, and fine-tune things like feed or hair care to be more competitive.
The Illinois state fairs, in Springfield in mid-August and in DuQuoin starting the last week of August, mark the end of the summer season, Luke said. Two weeks before the state fair, the final decision is made about who will be going. Any imperfections that you may have been able to hide with the hair in the spring are obvious now, Paige said.
At this point the heifers are fully acclimated to noises. Paige works on that every day, providing background noise which may be music in the barn. At the fair, they will hear blowers, generators and children crying. They need to be ready.
She has already developed an understanding and trust with the animal at this point.
In terms of health, it may be working with medicine or a vitamin booster. It’s important the cattle are in tip-top shape and have any needed vaccines to keep them safe while they are off the farm.
“Some cattle travel better than others,” Luke said.
Some are nervous, others are performing animals that like to be in the show, he said.
Paige said having a “buddy cow” helps a lot. It’s like having a friend with you to go on a new adventure. Otherwise a heifer may get separation anxiety.
“In 10 years we’ve shown a lot. We have a long checklist — medicine, feed hay. … We start packing a week ahead,” Luke said.
It’s important to feed at the same time and keep as much consistency as possible.
“Don’t do anything different on show day than any other day,” Luke said.
Some fairs have pre-assigned stalls. For those that do not, it’s important to do your research.
“There are prime spots,” Stacy said. “It’s like finding the best hotel room or the best camping place.”
It may be closer to the ring or the washing area. Or it’s easier to load or unload. Some spots are cooler in the summer.
“In the summer we travel at night,” Stacy said. “We put their comfort ahead of our sleep.”
Before the show, Paige preps herself mentally, following her mom’s three Cs — cool, calm, collected.
As for her own attire, it’s on the checklist, “near the bottom, but on the list,” she said.
It’s important that the cow is full but not overfull, that she has the right amount of hair product, and her hair is perfect.
“Put yourself in their shoes,” Paige said.