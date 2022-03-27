Champion offers tune-up tips before cow show season

HUDSON, Ill. — As warmer weather arrives and show season nears, the winner of three big national junior show titles for heifers and a state points program winner is an ideal person to ask for some showmanship tips.

Paige Lemenager, a central Illinois teenager, competes in a class where the heifers are raised by the person showing them.

“It adds a certain level of pride,” Paige said of both raising and showing the animals.

She says showing cattle is in her blood. According to her dad Luke, before he and Paige’s mom Stacy married, he had saved money to buy either a diamond ring or a specific Angus cow to start their herd. His future bride chose the heifer, saying there would always be diamonds.

Which would Paige want?

“I’d rather have the cow, 100%. That’s how we are,” said the 18-year-old Normal West Community High School senior who lives at Hinshaw Farms and Lemenager Cattle family farm near Hudson in central Illinois.

At the Illinois Beef Expo in February, she was named the winner of the 2022 Illinois Junior Beef Association Overall Points Show Program, heifer division. The points program recognizes youth for success in the show ring at sanctioned cattle shows throughout the state.

Among the out-of-state shows, Paige competes in the Cattlemen’s Congress, a new show developed during the pandemic. In its two years, she showed the junior breed heifer Angus champion in 2021 and Hereford junior heifer champion this year.