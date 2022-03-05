Educator at heart contributes to Illinois beef group

LINCOLN, Ill. — Simply put, Betsy Pech loves beef cattle.
She taught agriculture for 35 years, mostly at Hartsburg- Emden schools in central Illinois. Her FFA students went to nationals in ag issues competitions six times, and she was the 2012 Illinois Agriculture Teacher of the Year.
She became more involved in the Illinois Beef Association when she retired in 2014, and fitting with her educational background, she is on the executive committee and is involved with ag policy and checkoff programs.
Being involved in the beef regulations and legislation is a “real eye opener,” said the IBA secretary-treasurer.
“Most beef producers don’t realize what is happening behind the scenes,” Pech said of the work IBA does.
Pech and her husband, Randy, raise purebred Hereford cattle and commercial Angus at their farm near Lincoln in central Illinois.
Both their daughters were active in 4-H and now live in Missouri, one a nurse in St. Louis and the other in Poplar Bluff. Betsy and Randy have four grandchildren, ages 7 to 13, who visit for three weeks every summer to train calves for the fair. The three oldest compete in Logan County 4-H, and the youngest will be old enough next year.
Pech is also active in the Illinois State Fair. Last year she helped manage the IBA Ribeye Corral. She went in early every day to ensure everything was clean and ready to roll. Every morning for two weeks, she was there by 9 a.m., often until 9 p.m., helping the team follow pandemic protocol.
Being an educator at heart makes the efforts of IBA a good fit for her.
“My parents were volunteers,” she said.
Among the biggest issue for beef producers today is market transparency, she said. IBA president Paul Walker and other Illinois beef producers have been active with this issue at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association as well, she said.
“The Waters of the U.S. (policy) has reared its ugly head again,” she said of another top 2022 issue.
The former ag teacher liked taking her students on field trips. Using those skills today, she is active in planning educational events and field trips for the Heartland Beef Alliance, of which she is president. The programs for beef producers included a visit to Dixon Springs Agricultural Center where producers learned more about the research the University of Illinois Extension is doing there. She is looking forward to upcoming programs now as the pandemic eases.
Also as part of their enthusiasm for continuing education, the Peches are advocates of the Beef Quality Assurance program. They said they are glad that IBA has taken the lead in educating producers and enabling the certification process, which reassures consumers of a quality product.
Pech said she finds programs like this and other workshops well worth attending.
“We always come home with new ideas,” she said.
After listening to a vet speak about handling facilities, the couple improved theirs to make them safer for themselves, the cattle and visiting veterinarians or farm guests.
“We’re pretty proud of what we’ve done with our handling facilities to make them safer,” she said.
You can tell from the moment you near the Pech farm, they pride themselves in farm life and cattle. Even their mailbox sports Hereford Cattle and other tributes to the family name are seen outside and inside their home. Their kitchen is decorated as an homage to faith, family and beef cattle. She jokes that for many, it’s faith, family and farming — but for her it’s especially about the cows.
The Peches are staying close by to the cows now as early March calving season arrives. They agreed one of the best purchases they have made is cameras for the barns in 2010. Before Betsy retired from teaching agriculture in Hartsburg in 2014, she would check the cameras at school, and know if she needed to hurry home to help with a calf.
Now they can check on the cattle from inside their warm home before popping out during the wee hours of night.
“We spoil our cows. Our farm is small enough to do so,” she said.
Three years ago, when the weather was extremely cold, they had cattle on pasture down the road. It was so frigid, their bull got frostbite. They want to avoid such an experience again, so the cattle are close to home now.
“We pamper them and bed them down,” Randy said.