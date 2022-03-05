Educator at heart contributes to Illinois beef group

LINCOLN, Ill. — Simply put, Betsy Pech loves beef cattle.

She taught agriculture for 35 years, mostly at Hartsburg- Emden schools in central Illinois. Her FFA students went to nationals in ag issues competitions six times, and she was the 2012 Illinois Agriculture Teacher of the Year.

She became more involved in the Illinois Beef Association when she retired in 2014, and fitting with her educational background, she is on the executive committee and is involved with ag policy and checkoff programs.

Being involved in the beef regulations and legislation is a “real eye opener,” said the IBA secretary-treasurer.

“Most beef producers don’t realize what is happening behind the scenes,” Pech said of the work IBA does.

Pech and her husband, Randy, raise purebred Hereford cattle and commercial Angus at their farm near Lincoln in central Illinois.

Both their daughters were active in 4-H and now live in Missouri, one a nurse in St. Louis and the other in Poplar Bluff. Betsy and Randy have four grandchildren, ages 7 to 13, who visit for three weeks every summer to train calves for the fair. The three oldest compete in Logan County 4-H, and the youngest will be old enough next year.

Pech is also active in the Illinois State Fair. Last year she helped manage the IBA Ribeye Corral. She went in early every day to ensure everything was clean and ready to roll. Every morning for two weeks, she was there by 9 a.m., often until 9 p.m., helping the team follow pandemic protocol.