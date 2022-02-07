Educator highlights solutions for cattle producers

Travis Meteer joined University of Illinois Extension as a beef educator in 2011.

He grew up on a family farm in central Illinois where he was active in 4-H and FFA. He attended Lake Land College on a livestock judging scholarship and transferred to the University of Illinois, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a master’s degree in ruminant nutrition.

He has always been involved in his family’s farm. Today, he has his own cattle herd, including both purebred and commercial cows.

IFT: What are the biggest concerns/challenges for cattle producers today?

METEER: First, there will always be challenges. Farmers that can identify challenges and look for opportunity in the challenge are those that will prosper. I enjoy being a resource for cattle producers that need assistance identifying pitfalls and formulating strategies to overcome them.

In my conversations, some commonly discussed challenges are cost control/rising inputs, land availability, price discrepancy between cattle and beef, labor needs/labor costs, and dealing with erratic weather or Mother Nature’s curveballs.

While these challenges are often complex to overcome, sharpening the pencil and being flexible to change are two main components of overcoming challenges. Better pasture management, local feed buys, cover crops, selling freezer beef or expanding local beef sales, strict budget-making with frequent review, and drought planning are all frequently used strategies to overcome challenges.