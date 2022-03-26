Illinois beef leader stresses impact of sector across ag

Josh St. Peters knows the beef industry and agriculture as both a participant and an advocate. He farms with his wife Maggie and his brother-in-law Chandler Bane and his wife Cara as partners in Morraine View Land and Cattle.
He also knows about it from years of work in the agricultural communication business as an award-winning broadcast journalist. He worked in communications for Illinois Farm Bureau and Pioneer Hybrids.
In his first year as the executive vice president of the Illinois Beef Association, he experienced unprecedented challenges for the beef industry during the pandemic. The farmer and beef promoter, registered lobbyist and ag consultant lives in Ellsworth in central Illinois with his wife Maggie and three children, Owen, 13, Colin, 11, and Maren, a kindergartner.
IFT: How did you get into farming and being a beef producer?
ST. PETERS: I grew up on a farm near Greenville in Bond County in southern Illinois, but my family were not full-time farmers. I married into the beef industry when I married my wife Maggie and joined the Bane family. Her parents, Sam and Pam, also have a row crop operation, and when their son came back to the farm there was room to expand.
IFT: Why did you decide to take on your new role with the Illinois Beef Association last year?
ST. PETERS: As a member of the IBA and a beef producer, I knew the great work they do. When Jill Johnson (who previously held this role) moved on to the National Cattleman’s Beef Association, it opened a great moment to be part of the programs and services, promotion and beef checkoff here.
IFT: What was is like to start your new role during the pandemic?
ST. PETERS: It was an interesting trial by fire with the pandemic having an impact on the beef supply chain and the market for cattle. Once the legislature got back via Zoom, we got to meet again. In the last few months, it is been a matter of re-introducing ourselves to people. At the Illinois Beef Expo (in February), it was good to meet people I had only talked to by phone and on Zoom.
IFT: As we move out of the pandemic, what is the outlook for beef producers?
ST. PETERS: During the supply change disruptions, there was still strong demand for beef from consumers. This gives us optimism for what 2022 has in store for the men and women in the cattle industry.
IFT: What are the main issues for beef producers today?
ST. PETERS: As a lobbyist, one of the top issues at the state level is the freedom for farmers to operate and to see that livestock producers are not caught up in very burdensome legislation. We need a dialogue with House and Senate members to help them understand the importance of the industry here. Producers buy inputs, feed, use fuel and buy all kinds of good and services from vendors. The impact of beef is not just rural, it affects urban employment as well, including meat processing. Chicago is one of the biggest meat processors in the country.
IFT: Who are some of the people you want to reach in the legislature and what is your message?
ST. PETERS: The current General Assembly has a number of new faces. For some, it is their first time as legislators. A state representative from Chicago may not think about why beef is important there. IBA promotes beef all the way through the supply chain with cow-calf, feeders and people employed in processing. We talk about how this all works together to produce safe and affordable beef for Chicago consumers and at the same time provide profit all through the chain.
IFT: What is some good advice you have been given in your career?
ST. PETERS: I learned early, from the first legislator I worked with, to assume good intent. More times than not, it’s a good approach. When we talk policy and regulations, it’s really easy to get worked up and think “everybody is out to get us.” But many people want to understand and even promote the issues of farmers. Sometimes people have good intentions, but just lack some insight.
IFT: Has working with staff and producers been what you expected?
ST. PETERS: One year ago, I thought the caliber of people on staff and leaders on the board to be high and that rang true. I also have an overwhelming pride of the quality of beef producers here. In Illinois, 18,000 family farmers produce beef. Some are dairy farmers who produce five head, others raise 1,000 head. As I travel the state and get to know them, without exception they are first class people.
IFT: What has been the biggest challenge this year?
ST. PETERS: Working through supply chain issues with family farms. For producers at the low end of the price cycle it was hard to pay vets, suppliers and for input costs. The market price was not there. We hope and believe things are going in the right direction. In a delicate market, 18,000 farms in Illinois depend on market conditions to make ends meet.
IFT: Is there anything else you would like people to know about.
ST. PETERS: There is a robust junior beef organization. They are active in our Beef Expo, the state fair and summer programs. They are not just the next generation of beef leaders, but are the next generation of agricultural leaders.