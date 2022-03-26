Illinois beef leader stresses impact of sector across ag

Josh St. Peters knows the beef industry and agriculture as both a participant and an advocate. He farms with his wife Maggie and his brother-in-law Chandler Bane and his wife Cara as partners in Morraine View Land and Cattle.

He also knows about it from years of work in the agricultural communication business as an award-winning broadcast journalist. He worked in communications for Illinois Farm Bureau and Pioneer Hybrids.

In his first year as the executive vice president of the Illinois Beef Association, he experienced unprecedented challenges for the beef industry during the pandemic. The farmer and beef promoter, registered lobbyist and ag consultant lives in Ellsworth in central Illinois with his wife Maggie and three children, Owen, 13, Colin, 11, and Maren, a kindergartner.

IFT: How did you get into farming and being a beef producer?

ST. PETERS: I grew up on a farm near Greenville in Bond County in southern Illinois, but my family were not full-time farmers. I married into the beef industry when I married my wife Maggie and joined the Bane family. Her parents, Sam and Pam, also have a row crop operation, and when their son came back to the farm there was room to expand.

IFT: Why did you decide to take on your new role with the Illinois Beef Association last year?

ST. PETERS: As a member of the IBA and a beef producer, I knew the great work they do. When Jill Johnson (who previously held this role) moved on to the National Cattleman’s Beef Association, it opened a great moment to be part of the programs and services, promotion and beef checkoff here.