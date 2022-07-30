 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Individual farms make strides for sustainability

Nielsen-family-walking-through-field

Recognized nationally in Denmark for his practices, Tommy Nielsen was featured in a tour recognizing sustainable conservation practices during the International of Agricultural Journalists Congress July 2.

 Photo by Phyllis Coulter

HEJNSVIG, Jutland — While experts share ideas to solve big problems, individual farmers are doing their part to make a difference.

Tommy-Nielsen-shares-his-conservation-ideas

Tommy Nielsen, a dairy and crop farmer, explains his practices to ensure high yields and healthy soil on his farm in Jutland, Denmark.

Danish dairy farmer Tommy Nielsen, who farms about 280 acres in Hejnsvig, Jutland, is the 2022 Danish Champion in Soil Fertility for his practices including no-till.

He markets his milk through Arla Foods, a company owned by Danish farmers, also well-known for its sustainability platform.

Tommy-in-Dairy-barn

Nielsen said he chose not to be an organic farmer because he wants to practice no-till.

“At first I started on sandy soils to avoid erosion,” he said, but as he saw the benefits of his conservation practices, he expanded his efforts. The abundance of earthworms in his soil shows him it is working.

“We talk in hectares but we should be talking about soil depth and soil quality,” said Jens Erik Pust, who grows grains and mills the crops on his farm on Jutland.

Pust said he admires Nielsen’s way of doing things.

“Tommy is doing it right. Some people laughed at him. The laughing has stopped with his rich, dark soil,” Pust said.

Phyllis Coulter is Northern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

