Individual farms make strides for sustainability

HEJNSVIG, Jutland — While experts share ideas to solve big problems, individual farmers are doing their part to make a difference.

Danish dairy farmer Tommy Nielsen, who farms about 280 acres in Hejnsvig, Jutland, is the 2022 Danish Champion in Soil Fertility for his practices including no-till.

He markets his milk through Arla Foods, a company owned by Danish farmers, also well-known for its sustainability platform.

Nielsen said he chose not to be an organic farmer because he wants to practice no-till.

“At first I started on sandy soils to avoid erosion,” he said, but as he saw the benefits of his conservation practices, he expanded his efforts. The abundance of earthworms in his soil shows him it is working.

“We talk in hectares but we should be talking about soil depth and soil quality,” said Jens Erik Pust, who grows grains and mills the crops on his farm on Jutland.

Pust said he admires Nielsen’s way of doing things.

“Tommy is doing it right. Some people laughed at him. The laughing has stopped with his rich, dark soil,” Pust said.