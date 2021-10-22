Midwestern poultry industry holds its own

Poultry production in the Corn Belt is still a relatively minor industry compared to beef and pork, but it is at least holding its own, and may even be on the move.

“I think it’s increasing,” said John Bryan of the Poultry Federation. “When I’m talking to the Tyson fellows or Cargill, they’re expanding and people want to be growers.”

The federation represents growers and processors in Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.

While layers and broilers are only a small part of the industry in the Midwest, turkey production is big business. According to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Services, Missouri is fourth in turkey production, with 640 million pounds in 2018. Iowa is sixth with 477 million pounds. Indiana is third with 768 million pounds.

The other “I State” has a much smaller footprint.

“We do have a turkey industry,” said Ken Koelkebeck, a University of Illinois Extension educator who heads up the Illinois Poultry Industry. “We raise about 5 million birds. That sounds like a lot, but compared to the rest of the industry it’s not. And broilers are basically a non-existent industry compared to Arkansas.”

Missouri ranks 12th in broiler production with about 290 million animals earning more than $800 million annually. Iowa and Illinois are not in the top 20.

Nationally, poultry is big business. The industry contributes nearly $600 billion annually to the U.S. economy, according to the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association. That represents nearly 3% of the country’s gross domestic product.