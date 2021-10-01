Pig farmer adjusts to changing demand

MELVIN, Ill. — When the pandemic arrived in 2020, Bob Miller, like other pork producers, adjusted to the changes affecting both his show pig business and his pork retail business.

In many cases, the show went on for show pigs across the county, but some big events including state fairs were canceled.

Show pigs are the main business for Miller, who farms with his son Kirk. In 2006, Miller Farms Pork diversified by adding the retail business. Miller was glad they had an established meat business in 2020 when the local demand grew.

“It took three of us to man the operation and fill orders from March to May,” said Miller, whose family started farming in Anchor Township, Ford County, in 1872 and will celebrate its sesquicentennial next year.

Miller didn’t have a big problem with processing in 2020 because he normally has two to three hogs processed each week in Chenoa. During the pandemic when the supply chain was disrupted, they already had their space booked — and have it booked into 2022.

Building new markets

When a favorite farmers market, held on Wednesdays in Downs, closed during the pandemic and didn’t reopen, Miller set up shop in his mobile trailer at the farm in Melvin to sell his pork cuts. Their trailer is loaded with five freezers of meat, with four more freezers in the garage to meet demand for retail cuts.

Miller and his wife Carla also found a new market selling at Cedar Oak Farms in Paxton. It offers local and Illinois produce and meats and its own line of gourmet spices, flavored oils, jams, sauces, and honey as well as some farmhouse décor.