Tech helps some farmers tackle labor shortages

NASHVILLE, Ill. — Craig Finke, a southern Illinois dairy and crop farmer, knows first-hand automation can help save money and time related to labor issues.

Finke, a fifth-generation farmer who took over when his father died in 2001, says his automated milking and feeding equipment save him about $40,000 a year in labor costs.

“When I first started, it was me and my mom and a hired hand or two,” Finke said of the workload.

Before getting his automated systems, he needed three to four workers most of the time. Today, he and a part-time person manage most of the dairy work. It gives him more time to work on the crop side of the operation, he said while delivering contracted wheat by semi-truck to a St. Louis elevator in mid-July.

“Labor savings is a big part,” he said of his decision to go for more automation on his farm. “It was getting harder and harder to find labor. It’s even worse now.”

While skilled labor is still needed on dairy farms, automatic milkers, automatic sweepers and monitoring systems help many producers keep an eye on animal health and assist them in their day-to-day work, said Tasha Bunting, Illinois Farm Bureau’s associate director of commodity & livestock programs.

In 2013, Finke was beginning to investigate the best robotic milking and feeding systems. He visited farms in Canada and the United States and eventually settled on an Astrea 20.20 Automatic Milking System. He even traveled to Europe to see how the system was used in operations there and visited where the equipment was made.