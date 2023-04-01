ATLANTA, Ill. — This single field in Logan County in central Illinois may not seem particularly special at first glance, but it has greatly impacted the lives of many.

The name of the Civil War soldier who owned it is known, as is the name of his daughter who lived alone in the rural farmhouse in the early 1900s, of the church she left it to, and the beginning farmer who rents it today.

For Brandon Palmgren, the 55 acres — 25 of tillable ground and the rest wooded — is a chance to “get a foot in the door” of farming. This is the first rented land the young farmer has managed on his own. The Illinois State University graduate has been preparing for this for years.

“It’s all on me,” says the 39- year-old, whose first crop here was harvested in 2020.

Small but valuable

As an accredited farm manager in Champaign County for Murray Wise Associates, Elizabeth Strom says smaller acreage like this may arise when someone inherits land. In Champaign County, some 40-acre fields are created when a 160-acre farm is divided four ways.

The buyers or renters of small acreage may want the land for something other than traditional corn and soybeans, she says. In Champaign County, a small field grows hops for Riggs Beer Company. Others fill a small field with pumpkins.

According to the 2023 Farm Values and Lease Trends report, Good productivity land in central Illinois sold for between $16,000 and $21,000 last year, an increase of 22.1 % from the year before. Recreational land, including hunting land, sold for between $4,000 and $11,000 in 2022 which was up 36.9% over last year in central Illinois, according to the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers report released March 23.

These fields are just a fraction of the average Illinois farm size of 381 acres today, but according to the 2017 Census, there are still a lot of 10- to 49- and 50- to 69-acre farms across the country.

Multiple uses

Palmgren and his wife Amanda have two children, Jagger, 6, and Presley, 4. It’s too early to tell if they will be farmers, but they enjoy tagging along.

Palmgren has helped his father-in-law, Rob Tammeus, plant and harvest for years, but he never was responsible for buying all the inputs and making the cropping decisions before. On this rented land he grows corn, wheat and soybeans in rotation and uses the straw for his eight feeder cattle on other pasture land.

He fell in love with farming as a kid. His grandparents farmed, but his parents didn’t. That makes getting started — acquiring land and equipment — harder. But he is determined.

He also works an off-farm job as tech support for Brandt ag equipment.

Palmgren, standing in his wheat field, says he is getting the most possible value from the 25 acres of tillable land and tree area. He will harvest the wheat, then plant and harvest soybeans this season. Behind him is timberland that has brought enjoyment and profit to others.

Doug Lowry rents the rights to hunt and explore here.

“I try to get my kids out to enjoy wildlife,” says Lowry of Delavan, Illinois.

Using a crossbow on her first visit to this land with her father, his daughter Kara killed her first deer when she was only 11.

“It was a very exciting moment for us both. She has a pretty proud mom and dad,” he says.

Like Palmgren, Lowry’s parents didn’t farm, but his two grandfathers did.

“It’s in my blood,” Lowry says.

This field is among those Lowry supplies chemicals for at Ag-Land FS in Armington, Illinois. It is one of his favorites.

Story of the land

The timberland part of the field has provided comfort and profit to others over the years. When Civil War veteran George Phillips owned this land in the 1880s, he used the wood to heat his home.

His daughter, Orpha Phillips, didn’t have electricity when she lived at the farmhouse, so the timber also warmed her home, says Bob Johnson, a trustee of Eminence Christian Church.

When Orpha Phillips Goodman died in 1976, she left her house in town and the farmland to the church. The church eventually receives cash rent for the farmland.

“I’ve been going here since I was 4 years old,” says Johnson, standing on the church steps.

Although he will turn 78 later this year, he is still an active farmer who is getting his planter ready this week.

In the mid-1880s, Eminence Christian Church welcomed about 600 to its services. Now, the white church, built in 1900-01, has a congregation of about 60, but is still important to the community, Johnson says.

Over the years, the church has rented the land to several farmers, but Johnson was never one of them. He worked for Caterpillar for 33 years while farming, so he didn’t have time to take on more rented land.

He says the church has twice harvested timber in the fields where Lowry hunts and Palmgren rents. It was profitable both times.

Johnson, with his community knowledge and experience, can tell the stories of this land. Eminence Township in Logan County was a popular place to settle in the mid-1800s because there was timber, creek water and good soil.

He shows the nearby famous “gold springs,” with especially good-tasting water. The people in this neighborhood all live to be over 100 years old, he says. The water is so good, it has been sold for its health benefits, he says. He recalls tasting the water once, from a pipe outlet for grazing cattle, and the memory of how good it was lingers all these years.

Johnson also knows the story of Orpha, who grew up on this land. Born in 1883, she lived on the farm most of her life until she was in her 50s or 60s when she moved into town. She then married Frank Goodman later in life, Johnson says.

Back at Palmgren’s field, Johnson shows where Orpha’s farmhouse was years ago. There isn’t much evidence of it now.

At a time when banks are failing, farmland has a hard value.

“It’s a valuable asset regardless of the size of the property,” Strom says. “Cherish it for what it is. They aren’t making any more.”