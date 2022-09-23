Ag colleges rely on different funding

Ag schools in the Corn Belt are holding their own, for the most part. But some are doing better than others.

Colleges tasked with educating the next crop of farm specialists stay afloat through a complex funding formula that includes numerous sources. Juggling the revenue stream is a full-time job.

“This college, like other colleges at the university, is principally supported through tuition our students pay,” said Daniel Robison, dean of Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

And also like other ag colleges, tuition has increased.

“Support from state resources have stayed flat for a good number of years,” Robison said. “Support from our students have gone up on a per-capita basis over the years as the Board of Regents allows us to increase tuition.”

Iowa State’s ag school has an undergraduate enrollment of 4,500 students and an annual budget of more than $100 million.

Tuition at the University of Illinois’ College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences has also increased. State funding has fallen in recent years, challenging the College of ACES to make it up from other sources.

“State funding has been reduced,” said Interim Dean Germán Bolero. “I want to be cautious and not complain about it, but there has been a reduction in state funding to support agriculture.”

Illinois has been forced to reduce funding for ag education due to the state’s economic struggles. Among them is a pension debt climbing to more than $100 billion.

The ag school at the University of Illinois has an enrollment of 2,800 undergrads and a budget of $95 million.

The schools receive funding from numerous sources in addition to state money and tuition. They include federal funds; contributions from business and other organizations; and endowments.

“We have experiment station funds. It’s not a physical place per se — it’s an idea,” Robison said. “There is a research infrastructure. We receive funding from the federal government through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Those are called capacity funds. All land grant universities receive some.”

Like most colleges, Iowa State receives gifts including land. While appreciated, real estate carries with it variability in revenues. Acreage put into production is subject to myriad market forces.

“The landscape changes as well as cost of inputs. We buy nitrogen on the market like everybody else,” Robison said. “When someone chooses to make a gift of land, sometimes those gifts come without restrictions and the land can be farmed.

“We would gain resources from value of operation or use for research, teaching or whatever. Sometimes it’s sold and the proceeds come to the college. It can be used in many ways to support the college. Sometimes it is designated for a particular use. That varies greatly depending on wishes of the donor, which is always most important to us.”

With limited state funding, the University of Illinois works hard at getting federal funding. One source is the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, a division of the USDA. One win was the first artificial intelligence farming center in the country, established with a $20 NIFA grant.

“One good thing about the University of Illinois is that we’re very competitive,” Bolero said. “We have actually increased the amount of competitive federal funding sources because of the quality of our faculty.”

Fundraising is another constant of ag colleges.

“There are funds that come through gifts and fundraising that we do,” Robison said. “We have individual donors. Sometimes it’s very small amounts, sometimes extraordinary. Also, we get funds from organizations. There’s a variety of ways in which donors support us. Most dollars go into supporting scholarships and students in various ways.”

Bolero always has an eye on charitable assistance.

“The cost of tuition has gone up,” he said. “A lot of families cannot afford to send their kids to U of I. Any support of families that will help with that access is welcome.”