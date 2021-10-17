Ag mechanic built early no-till planters

SIMPSON, Ill. — It was a radical idea, planting seeds directly into unworked soil — so radical no machine existed that did such a thing. So Donnie Morris made one.

Morris, who spent his 35-year career as a mechanic at the University of Illinois’ Dixon Springs Agricultural Center, cobbled together various parts to make what may have been the first no-till planter in 1966.

The late University of Illinois soil scientist George McKibben, who along with a handful of others had been researching no-till since the early 1960s, struggled to come up with an efficient means of testing out the new cropping method. Initial efforts included using a screwdriver to punch holes in the ground and insert seeds individually by hand, but that was never going to be a long-term solution. So he and Morris developed a machine that would allow planting on a larger scale.

“After trying some changes on conventional planters, it was apparent that that route wasn’t going to get us a good no-till planter,” said Morris, 87, who still lives on the Pope County farm where he grew up. “I made a different back wheel that was heavier. But it wouldn’t pull the ground back together. The problem was getting the seed in the ground. The lightweight planters designed for worked-up dirt wouldn’t penetrate sod.”

The breakthrough came with the creation of what Morris calls a cutter-packer wheel to use on the single-row planter.

“It was probably nearly a foot in diameter,” he said. “I put a coulter blade on the side of it. This blade was about 3 inches bigger than the wheel. I put it on a pivot that you could adjust the angle of it. You could adjust the height of it in relation to the opener runner.