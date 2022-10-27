Archives document farms from above

The shape of America’s farms has changed over time. The evidence exists in numerous databases that offer a bird’s-eye view of the landscape.

And while there are myriad ways to access aerial photos today, it literally took a federal act to create and preserve photos of America’s historic landscape.

The first aerial survey of the country’s urban and rural lands was ordered in the early 1930s as part of the National Aerial Photography Program. It launched the first nationwide aerial mapping of the United States, and was one of the initial pieces of legislation signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“Such a survey of land had not been done since the Northwest Ordinance of 1785,” said Don Luman, who has done an exhaustive study of the project. “It was monumental in both the scope, goal and effort because there weren’t that many planes equipped with cameras or pilots.”

Ironically, the resource exists today because of a tragic period for agriculture in the past, while the Depression raged.

“The primary reason was to inventory farms. It was actually to see which farms they could put together and aggregate the land,” said Luman, who heads up the Illinois State Geological Survey. “It was really to displace farmers from their lands because so many were defaulting on their loans. A lot of them stayed on the farm, but since they couldn’t afford mortgages, the banks took them over and they basically became sharecroppers on their own land.”

Maintaining the thousands of photographs was not an easy chore, as it was decades before the advent of digital photography. The prints and negatives were on nitrate film, which requires careful storage techniques.

Much of the film was kept in the Library of Congress, where it was damaged by a fire in the 1970s. Archivists decided to purposely burn some of what remained.

“They did make some copies before they burned it, but it’s very low quality,” Luman said.

Illinois’ photographs were among those destroyed. Luman spent years tracking down collections made from negatives and prints held by counties and various agencies in the state, a $1 million project. There are 35,000 photos of Illinois alone. Other states have a similar archive.

“The goal was to put it all online so people can look at a farmer’s land as it looked 70 years ago,” Luman said.

The original prints held by the former Farm Security Administration from 1937 through 1947 were processed to make them available today.

“We took the actual prints because the negatives were not available,” said Mark Yacucci, who heads up the Geoscience Information section of the state geological survey. “We used a special process to scan them to make them digital.”

While aerial photography gets a lot of attention, a parallel project of archival shots at ground level accompanied the aerial photos. The Farm Security Administration contracted 18 photographers who fanned out across the country to document life in rural America.

“It’s a phenomenal story,” Luman said.

The program has changed acronyms. NAPP (National Aerial Photographic Program) has been replaced with NAIP, the National Aerial Imagery Program. Shots are taken during the growing season and during the winter.

“Planes are flown by the USDA for crop evaluation,” Yacucci said. “Sometimes it’s used to see the ground surface.”

On the web

The National Archives has a compilation of tens of thousands of aerial photographs taken throughout the United States since the 1930s.

The public may access any photos in the collection free at loc.gov/pictures/collection/fsa.

In addition, many private companies have collections of aerial photographs taken more recently, which are offered at a price. Here are a few resources: