Building material shortage puts projects on hold

Farmers needing some construction work done should be willing to open their wallets as well their calendars.

Prices for building materials have risen to levels never seen before, and contractors are backed up.

“Demand is not slowing down. Everybody still wants to keep building,” said Megan Miller, executive director of the National Frame Building Association. “The workloads are great. They have enough business to add people. They’re glad about how much business they have and how good the year is, even 2020, but they’re scrambling to get whatever they can.”

Manufacturers and distributors are feeling the effects of the price increases and material shortages across the country.

“We’re definitely having problems getting stuff in,” said Mark Young of Wyoming-based Western Building Supply. “The increase in pricing has gone above and beyond what we’ve ever thought it would be.”

WBS distributes wood, metal and other building materials. In addition, the company manufactures trusses, laminated columns, metal siding and roofing. Delays are common.

“A year ago we were about three days out on a pole barn kit. Now we’re anywhere from three to five weeks,” Young said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, lumber prices increased 180% from April 2020 to April 2021. Much of the increase occurred since last fall.

Ohio State University professor Brent Sohngen said in a report that the problem feeds on itself. Many timber owners are reluctant to cut trees under the assumption that prices will rise even more, so they hold on to what they have.