Coal towns face economic challenges

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. — The Old King Coal Festival is still held here every year, though coal is no longer king.

This community in deep southern Illinois was once awash with so-called black diamonds. The boom continued into the 1970s, but has declined steadily since. Neighborhoods just outside the city limits are still known by the numbered names of forgotten mines: No. 9, No. 11, No. 15, No. 18.

The result of the coal decline is a shifting economy and a shrinking population. West Frankfort had nearly 15,000 residents decades ago but today is home to barely 7,000 souls. Once-bustling Main Street — which at one time boasted three competing movie theaters — is now peppered with vacant, crumbling buildings.

“There were 75 mines within a 50-mile radius of West Frankfort,” said Leonard Hopkins, a native of the community who still lives here.

Now there are only a handful. Several factors are responsible for the downturn, including government regulation, labor strife and the depletion of the coal seams.

The boom-and-bust nature of the mining industry is certainly not unique to this area. The Old West was full of gold towns that in the New West are ghost towns. Many of those — such as Deadwood, S.D. — have become tourist attractions that provide a new type of income. Economic recovery in the Coal Belt is more challenging.

“The area as a whole will continue to lose working population,” said Hopkins, a retired executive with Southern Illinois Power Cooperative, which depends on coal to deliver electricity to farms, homes and businesses in the region.