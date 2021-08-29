Collection brings together former senator’s family

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — John W. Maitland Jr. realized he was a John Deere tractor collector when he bought three antique tractors at an auction almost 40 years ago.

“There were rows and rows of antique tractors at that sale. How we decided what to buy, I don’t know,” said his son, Johnny Maitland.

Before becoming a collector, he was part of a family farm with a loyalty to John Deere tractors.

Today he has a museum on that Bloomington, Illinois, farm with 18 tractors and all kinds of memorabilia, including shelves of toys, clocks, signs and even pedal toys the great-grandkids can power along on the cement floor.

On July 30, he celebrated his 85th birthday there. Even the cupcakes had chocolate tractors, and he wore a plaid yellow and green shirt.

Those first three tractors John Maitland bought were a John Deere A, B and D. One of his tractors is a 1941 Oliver, like the first tractor he ever drove.

“Another very special tractor is a 1929 John Deere GP that he bought from Keith Lemons, who was like a brother to John,” said his wife of almost 65 years, Joanne Maitland.

John started farming in 1959 in Bloomington, the third generation of Maitland Farms that was founded in 1898. He started with a tractor and a planter that cost a total of $1,000.

“$1,000 was a lot at the time,” Joanne said. In the 1950s, at age 16, in her first job as a bank secretary and teller she made $66.30 every two weeks.

Also in the early days of farming, John Maitland had a 4010 John Deere tractor. He bought another in the 1970s. Neither of his 4010s are in the museum — both are still being used as utility tractors on the farm today, Johnny said.