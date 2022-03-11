Commodity Classic: 'Perfect storm' contributes to volatile outlook

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The roller coaster ride of commodity prices provided a lot to discuss at the Commodity Classic, held March 10-12 in New Orleans.
Cory Bratland, with Kluis Commodity Advisors, presented a markets outlook, summing up a unique year with high demand, South America’s crop lower than expected, and a major war involving two large crop-exporting countries.
He says the volatility and unknowns gave him plenty to talk about, summing up the situation with a joke.
“I tell people, ‘With these markets, I sleep like a baby,’” he says. “I wake up screaming and crying every two hours.”
Driving prices
Bratland says four factors have driven the recent strength in crop prices. First, China ramped up purchases starting in the fall of 2020, and that buying strength has continued at various rates.
“They dipped a little too hard into those (commodity) reserves, and they had to rebuild those supplies,” he says.
Chinese soybean demand has softened some, but they continue to buy U.S. soybeans, he says.
Additionally, the South American crop estimates have been revised lower and lower as they battle challenging weather conditions.
“Initially they were talking about record crops in Brazil,” Bratland says. “Those numbers have been revised downward. We’re talking about a 12, 13% reduction.”
The Russian war in Ukraine has also threatened the supply and helped support prices, he says.
Finally, investment funds have been jumping into the commodity markets.
“All this money flow has gone into commodities,” Bratland says.
All together, these factors have created a unique situation.
“It’s just this perfect storm of perfect storms,” he says.
War in Ukraine
The Russian invasion of Ukraine will impact the global crop picture, but Bratland says it is difficult to project exactly how much.
“Will the Ukrainians be able to plant their crop?” he says.
Bratland says the current best estimate is there might be a 25 to 50% reduction in the crop acres planted in Ukraine due to the conflict.
“Their biggest limiting factor is getting fuel,” he says.
Much of the conflict is currently in the eastern part of the country and around the city of Kiev, and Bratland says western Ukraine is the primary crop-growing region. He says growing crops there is a priority for Ukraine.
“They’re pulling people off the front line and telling them to go plant the crop,” he says.
However, getting inputs, especially fuel, could limit how many acres get planted. Bratland mentioned one Ukrainian farmer who said he had enough fuel for spring planting, but he was keeping it in small containers hidden on his farm to avoid being stolen.
Bratland gave some context on the global crop impact of Ukraine, as well as Russia. He says Ukraine is about the size of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri combined, and it is similar latitude to the upper U.S. and southern Canada, comparing its crop growing climate to the Fargo, N.D., area.
Bratland says Ukraine normally grows about 1.6 billion bushels of corn, which compares to 1.4 billion for Minnesota, 2.58 billion for Iowa, and 15.1 billion for the U.S. as a whole. But he adds that while the U.S. exports 18% of its corn, Ukraine exports 81%, meaning a disruption there has a significant impact on export markets. Also, the Russian economy is increasingly cut off from the rest of the world, and they grow crops as well.
“Russia and Ukraine have 19% of the world’s exportable corn,” Bratland says.
For wheat, Ukraine produces 1.2 billion bushels, exporting nearly 900 million bushels. That total is about three and a half times the wheat production of Kansas. The U.S. produces about 2.7 billion bushels of wheat. Russia and Ukraine combine for about 30% of the world’s exported wheat. Bratland says the world’s wheat buyers will look to the U.S., Australia and Europe to help make up for the lost wheat exports.
Also, the Black Sea region is not seeing wheat shipments at the moment, which further pushes buyers to look to other countries to fill the gap.
When to market
Much of the U.S. is heading into the 2022 planting season in drought. Weather will be a big wild card in how crop prices move during the year, Bratland says.
“We hope that old adage ‘we plant in the dust, the grain bins will bust’ comes true,” he says.
Total crop acreage should be up slightly in 2022, owing to the high crop prices. Bratland says the expectation is corn acres will be down 1-3 million acres, and soybean acres will be up 1-3 million acres, with wheat acreage up as well, in particular spring wheat if the weather allows.
He says some of that corn acreage decline is due to rising anhydrous costs, but he adds farmers like to plant corn. The final numbers could change.
Bratland thinks prices might have room to go a little higher.
“Typically we don’t put in our highs this time of year,” he says. “We’re not here to say we’ve put in our high for the year. Chances are it’s not. … There seems to be good demand support under this market any time we break.”
Volatility continues to be the story, as Bratland says the day he flew to New Orleans corn was down 20 cents, and then March 10, the day he spoke at Commodity Classic, it was up 27 cents. He expects that volatility to continue.
He says the key time to sell to approach the peak of corn and soybean prices might be in the May 5 to June 21 window, as that is often the yearly high, and he says it could come toward the front end of that range, drawing some parallels to the 2008 price charts.
“We have great opportunities this year,” Bratland says. “They can continue to go higher into May and June. But we can have seasonal lows in the fall.”
He says it is important for farmers to stay disciplined in their marketing, and take advantage of opportunities when they see them. He cautions them to continue to watch the global events, as well as weather and planting trends back home.
“This isn’t a normal year,” Bratland says.