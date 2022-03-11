Commodity Classic: 'Perfect storm' contributes to volatile outlook

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The roller coaster ride of commodity prices provided a lot to discuss at the Commodity Classic, held March 10-12 in New Orleans.

Cory Bratland, with Kluis Commodity Advisors, presented a markets outlook, summing up a unique year with high demand, South America’s crop lower than expected, and a major war involving two large crop-exporting countries.

He says the volatility and unknowns gave him plenty to talk about, summing up the situation with a joke.

“I tell people, ‘With these markets, I sleep like a baby,’” he says. “I wake up screaming and crying every two hours.”

Driving prices

Bratland says four factors have driven the recent strength in crop prices. First, China ramped up purchases starting in the fall of 2020, and that buying strength has continued at various rates.

“They dipped a little too hard into those (commodity) reserves, and they had to rebuild those supplies,” he says.

Chinese soybean demand has softened some, but they continue to buy U.S. soybeans, he says.

Additionally, the South American crop estimates have been revised lower and lower as they battle challenging weather conditions.

“Initially they were talking about record crops in Brazil,” Bratland says. “Those numbers have been revised downward. We’re talking about a 12, 13% reduction.”

The Russian war in Ukraine has also threatened the supply and helped support prices, he says.