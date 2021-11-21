Community harvest helps family through illness

After visiting his father in the hospital Nov. 5, Alan Ainger felt hopeful. His father, David, seemed stronger, and there was a chance he could beat the health issues he was fighting complicated by COVID-19.

Alan had good news to bring to the more than 50 harvest volunteers when they arrived at the family farm the next day.

“Some people came that we didn’t even know were going to show up,” said Alan’s lifelong friend, Chris McKee of Harvard, Illinois, one of the organizers.

Together they harvested the last 250 acres of corn, and made more than 1,000 bales of corn stalks and bean stubble for bedding for the family’s dairy herd, McKee said.

“I would have been a long, long time doing this, and it is November,” Alan said.

People showed up with equipment including 12 semis, three combines, five round balers, three rakes, three wrappers and at least 15 pickup trucks doing the running at the Ainger family’s dairy and grain farm in northeastern Illinois bordering Wisconsin.

“It was really cool,” McKee said, speaking from his own combine three days after the harvest.

He, like many others, had left his own harvest work on the weekend to help his friend’s family.

Mckee and Alan bonded back in their 4-H days, and David was the 4-H leader of McKee’s wife, Anna, so the McKees were happy to take the lead in helping friends. They joined another buddy, Brandon Walter, in planning the event.

“With all the help in the fields, the family could make sure the dairy was in good shape and could focus on his dad,” McKee said of Alan, David’s wife Carol and the rest of the family.