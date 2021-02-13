Connections, inventions fuel startups at Danforth

ST. LOUIS — Some key relationships among companies sharing space at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center are made in the lunchroom.

“That’s the coolest benefit,” said Matt Helms of NewLeaf Symbiotics. “This woman with a PhD literally connected with a professor with the dirt lab in the cafeteria. It’s a networking campus.”

The companies occupying the center’s BRDG Park innovation incubator not only share laboratory and greenhouse space. They also share their brains.

“There are opportunities to potentially meet with other tenants,” said Helms, chief commercial officer of New Leaf, an ag tech company working with microbials to be used in plant growth and protection. “It’s very open, very collaborative in that fashion.”

Helms joined NewLeaf two years ago after an 18-year career with Monsanto. He grew up on a family farm near Belleville, Illinois, just a few miles across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

Unlike similar biotech firms, NewLeaf works with only one class of microbe, pink-pigmented facultative methylotrophs. The term doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but PPFMs are being used for their potential to increase yields and plant vigor, something farmers understand well.

“It’s allowed us to stand out versus others who are in this space,” Helms said of the single-class approach. “There are a lot of biologicals out there and a lot of clutter.”

The 7-year-old company has a collection of more than 12,000 of the microbials.

“We look for characteristics or traits they would have,” Helms said. “In essence, we’re trying to promote healthier crops and enhance nutrient uptake, such as achieving more root massing. That obviously would lead to yield or quality enhancements with the crop.”