Corporations help farms fund conservation

Betsy Rowland had been planning to incorporate strip-tilling and cover crops on her farm for years, but a program that paid her to do it made that decision a no-brainer.

“It worked out perfectly for us,” said Rowland, who farms near Princeton in Bureau County, Illinois. “We had not done that much before, but we had been moving that way.”

She is among farmers in the Midwest getting direct payments through the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund, which teams farmers up with corporations and other organizations to fulfill environmental commitments, including carbon capture.

The fund — based in Ankeny, Iowa — was created in 2019 and is a partner of AgOutcomes, which in turn is a subsidiary of the Iowa Soybean Association.

“We bring a unique value proposition to farmers,” said Adam Kiel, managing director of the fund and executive vice president of AgOutcomes. “The basic premise is to work with farmers to have them implement conservation practices that produce carbon and water quality outcomes.”

About 125 farmers had 120,000 total acres enrolled in the program in 2021, most in Iowa, Indiana and northern Illinois. Instead of cost-share, farmers receive per-acre payments for instituting practices considered environmentally friendly. Payments average $31 per acre.

“We’ve been scaling up every year,” Kiel said.

Corporate clients include PepsiCo., Cargill and Nutrien Ag solutions. Government agencies and non-governmental organizations also participate.

There are typically three areas where companies seek to make progress on environmental targets. Kiel listed them as brick-and-mortar initiatives, such as energy-efficient light bulbs; renewable energy generation, such as solar and wind; and supplies. The latter is the area in which the fund operates.

“The board members, shareholders and NGOs are going to hold Pepsi accountable to their commitments,” Kiel said. “If they say they expect to be net-zero by 2050, Pepsi can’t reach their goals without working with farmers somehow in their supply chain to reduce greenhouse gas reductions.”

Illinois farmers like Rowland have embraced the pilot program that has been instituted in the northern part of the state.

“We had nearly 15,000 acres enrolled,” said Megan Miller, agronomy manager with the Illinois Soybean Association. “Most added cover crops, reduced tillage or no-till. They sequestered 7,937 metric tons of carbon dioxide, which is comparable to removing 1,726 cars from the road for one year. We were happy about that.”

The water quality component is something that sets the fund apart from similar initiatives.

“That’s one thing we really like,” Miller said. “With the Illinois Nutrient Reduction Strategy we need to prioritize reducing nitrate and phosphate runoff, keeping nitrogen and phosphorus where you want it in field. In the pilot we were able to keep 214,605 pounds of nitrate from entering waterways and 8,342 pounds of phosphate from entering waterways as well.”

Rowland enrolled 5,000 acres on her farm last year and plans to increase her participation in 2022.

“We’re going to re-enroll the 5,000 acres and enroll the rest of our ground, which will bring us close to 7,500 to 8,000 acres,” she said.

There are no acreage limits. The program is limited only by commitments by corporate and other clients.

One advantage over government programs that offer cost-share for conservation practices is ease of application, Kiel said.

“We can get a farmer under contract in less than a week, even closer to three days,” he said. “Some farmers say they’ve been waiting six months to get under contract with EQIP (the Environmental Quality Incentives Program administered by USDA’S Natural Resources Conservation Service). This is a much more streamlined approach.”

While it is unlikely farmers can actually make money on enrolled acreage, the payments may cover costs of putting acreage in the program. A survey of farmers in the program revealed that most reported the payments covered their costs. Nitrogen-producing legumes sown as cover crops could make an economic impact.

“Most of our acres were enrolled by farmers who did multiple practices,” Kiel said. “No-till is definitely a big one and also cover crops. Cost is going up on seed. I would probably contend that if it is a money maker at all, it’s not a huge one. But with the current state of nitrogen prices, that might be a great thing.”

