Couple’s small farm sustains their family

HENRY, Ill. — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in central Illinois.

Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to raise their own food and share its bounties with their children.

Their 3-acre homestead is jam-packed with all the essential edibles, including a generous garden. For meat and eggs, they raise chickens, geese and ducks, rabbits, pigs and cows.

They not only raise the animals. They process them here too. That’s Bethany’s job. She was a full-time butcher in Sheffield for four years before becoming a full-time homesteader in 2020.

The Salisburys welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 1, 2020, in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when certain foods were scarce on shelves and prices soared, many people talked about what it would take to raise their own food. The Salisburys are doing it.

Bethany’s garden is producing plentiful tomatoes, peppers and a countless other veggies. She has planted enough to have some for all 52 weeks of the year, exceeding her goal by preserving 65 quarts of green beans this summer.

This isn’t a market garden for selling produce.

“This is food for us, our family and our friends,” Bethany said.

What she didn’t know about growing vegetables, she learned on YouTube videos years ago. She is also largely self-taught in canning and preserving foods and exchanges ideas with Bob’s mom, who also gardened and canned when he was growing up.

The family just finished canning peaches for the season. This year they bought peaches for canning but also planted their own peach trees in a small orchard for the future.

Bethany grew up hunting and fishing with her dad and brother. When they were eating venison, most of her classmates were eating beef. She learned early how to process a deer.

Over the years, Bethany has developed plenty of valuable skills to prepare her for this life she has dreamed of since age 12. She has been a horse trainer, a Marshall County 911 dispatcher, an EMT and volunteer firefighter, and head “slaughter man” and butcher on the kill floor.

Bob and Bethany met in 4-H and soon learned they had shared interests. Today Bob has his dream job of working for a nearby farmer as well as being the lead fence builder, building maintainer and mechanic on their homestead.

“I was a mechanic by trade but always wanted to farm,” said Bob, whose love of restoring antique tractors and fixing all things mechanical is also evident here.

He bales his own hay using an Oliver baler and favors restoring Oliver tractors, the same brand his family used when he was a kid.

He bought his first Oliver when he was 10 years old.

“I worked my tail off to do it,” he said.

Bethany favors another kind of horse power. She says her horses are useful too. They produce manure for the garden.

Bob grew up on a farm a mile down the road from their farmstead today. He had noticed this house, surrounded by cornfields. After it fell into receivership, it sat empty for years. Eventually it came up for auction and they bought it in April 2017.

“It was terrible,” Bob explained of the run-down nature of the property.

He ripped out about 50 dead or damaged trees. Together he and his brother, a contractor, put on a new roof.

Now five years later, it is an organized well-kept property where the couple still has some plans for improvement. Bethany points to where she wants the grape arbor and where they will build a greenhouse at some point. Ideally, it will include hydroponics and she can raise fish as well, she said.

“Her visions are bigger than mine,” Bob says.

As she shows off the farm animals, she comes to the surprise pigs.

“I got into pigs accidentally this spring,” Bethany said.

She bottle-fed some calves for a neighbor who traded her piglets for the service.

As prices have gone up in grocery stores, the couple strives even harder to grow most of what they eat. Today Bethany still buys some basics — sugar, milk and flour. But she is working on that too.

She raises bees and hopes to produce enough honey to replace sugar. However, she said bees are a challenge. They aren’t like raising other livestock where she can plan for production. The bees tend to decide on their own honey production level, she said.

They have used their sheep’s milk and look forward to getting two heifers inseminated to have cows for milking in the future. Her two heifers were bottle babies she got at the butcher a few years ago.

“It’s comforting,” she said of knowing they can produce most the food they need on their own 3 acres.