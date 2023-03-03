It was 20 years ago when Ruth Hambleton started the enduring organization Annie’s Project. Many things are different today, but the project’s focus hasn’t changed.

“Ruth was a visionary for her time,” said Doris Mold, co-CEO of the nonprofit aimed at educating women in agriculture. “I have benefited from her and so have many others.”

Hambleton got it rolling in 2003 while serving as a farm business management educator with University of Illinois Extension. Her inspiration was her late mother, Annette Kohlhagen Fleck, who struggled to help her husband on the family farm in northern Illinois.

Annie’s Project assists women through classes largely touching on farm economics. Topics include bookkeeping, estate planning, farm transition and financial literacy. Many participants, however, say the program transcends numbers.

“If it hadn’t been for Annie’s Project I wouldn’t have met so many wonderful farm women,” said Judy Byers, one of the 10 women who made up the first class, in 2003. “The networking and friendship have lasted 20 years. That’s probably the best thing.”

Byers and her husband produce corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa on a farm in Marion County, Illinois. They also have beef cows. She saw an ad for the initial Annie’s Project class and signed up.

“I was recovering from surgery and needed a distraction,” she said. “I knew nothing about computers. I thought you held a mouse in your hand; I didn’t even know it had a roller. I explained that to Ruth and she said no problem. I was overwhelmed at first.”

Soon enough, her fears were calmed. She became part of a group of women who shared similar concerns. As would be a recurring part of the course, Hambleton helped the women expand their horizon with educational trips.

“She took us to Chicago to the Board of Trade three times,” Byers said. “It was my first experience going to Chicago. There are lots of memories the first few years that brought us all together.”

Sharon Brisco — another member of the first class — had some computer experience but gained a lot of knowledge that helped her streamline the books at the home farm.

“My husband was doing records in ledger form — 32 columns,” she said. “With Annie’s Project, I was able to put that into the computer. By calculating the costs of the fertilizer, chemicals and seed, I was able to see what we had to sell our crop for to make what we needed to make.”

Like with Byers, the information was daunting.

“I was a little overwhelmed because there was so much they tried to put into a condensed time frame,” she said. “But it was good, and I recommended it to other women.”

Hambleton acknowledges that things are different today, yet she is convinced the program is as valuable as ever.

“Are women busier now than they were 15 to 20 years ago? It’s a different busy,” she said. “We’ve got more things coming at us through more methods and technology. You have to pick your priorities. In this case, who’s going to help me take care of my family while I take a trip for myself. That’s sometimes very hard for a woman to do.