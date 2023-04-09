MILL SHOALS, Ill. — Folks in this area know spring is right around the corner when they drive past Talbert Hill and see that the crosses have bloomed.

The pasture on a slight rise has yielded the daffodil creations since they were planted by Allen Talbert years ago. Talbert is no longer here, but his flowers live on.

“Dad had a green thumb,” said one of his two sons, Andrew. “He planted daffodils all over the place, pretty much all his life.”

Indeed, he was a modern-day Johnny Appleseed, but planting daffodil bulbs instead of fruit trees. He planted the flowers all over the family farm here in Wayne County, and anywhere else he felt needed a splash of color.

“He would go around the county with a shovel and a five-gallon bucket in the back of his truck,” Talbert said. “He would plant them at some people’s homes, in ditch banks, abandoned homesteads. They’re scattered anywhere he could plant them.”

The family no longer farms. Andrew and his elder brother, Matthew, rent out the land to a cousin. Matthew works as an engineer in Monticello and Andrew runs a scrapyard near the family home.

Their father planted the crosses in the pasture simply to brighten up the corner. Located at the crossroads of Interstate 64 and the Mill Shoals Road, it is visible to anyone driving by. The idea of planting the flowers in the form of a cross began after their mother, Rena, died of cancer in 2014.

“Whenever Mom passed away, he put a single cross up here for her,” Andrew said. “But he wanted to share with everybody, so he put the three crosses in the field. Some people say they know spring is coming when they see the flowers.”

A small herd of Angus cattle graze the pasture, but the flowers are in no danger. The cows don’t bother them.

Andrew describes his father as “whimsical.” He farmed, growing corn and soybeans and raising a few cows. In his free time, he enjoyed spreading joy here and there.

“He was always making jokes and doing little things,” Andrew said. “He zip-tied a Donald Duck to the grain truck and put gnomes and other figurines on fence posts.”

He once got a large stuffed Winnie the Pooh doll and put it in the passenger side of his truck. He drove around for three years with it.

“He just liked to have fun,” Andrew said. “Life was rough as it was — he farmed through the ’80s — and he didn’t believe we should make it rougher.”

Daffodils and crops weren’t the only things Allen Talbert propagated. He also planted violets, along with dogwood, redbud and Bradford pear trees. But his most enduring legacy are the daffodils.

“The grandkids would always pick some and make bouquets for the table,” Andrew said.

They normally bloom in March, but sometimes send up flowers earlier, depending on the weather. The elder Talbert would usually wait until June to mow them down in the pasture.

The crosses get the most attention. Strangers often tell the family how much they appreciate them.

“There have already been five people who were driving by stop and take pictures this year,” Andrew said. “The crazy thing is, before the crosses were up, everybody stopped by to look at an old iron windmill we had in that field.”

The windmill is gone, but the flowers remain.