Children, parents, teachers and politicians three years ago were faced with the unthinkable reality of schools being locked down when the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head. As the U.S. reaches the third anniversary of that uncertain time, students are back in classes, but everyone wonders what the long-term impact these turbulent times will have on students and the education system.

Learning loss and shaky social skills are some of the direct impacts schools continue to cope with today.

Learning gaps

“Learning loss is real,” says Dave Audrey, executive director of the Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools. All journal research, school data and first-person experience prove it, he says.

Many students have weaker reading skills now, and reading is so important because it is used across the curriculum. The ability to read affects every aspect of the curriculum including math, he says.

Students in every school district have some learning gaps now, says Carl Neubauer, president of the Tri-Valley School Board in central Illinois. The fourth-generation farmer has been on the school board in McLean County for 18 years.

The district in Downs, Illinois, fared a little better than some because they already had a strong digital platform.

“That helped,” Neubauer says.

Tri-Valley school superintendent Ben Derges agrees.

“We recognize there is a learning gap. We are catching up. We are seeing test scores return to normalcy,” he says.

Tri-Valley was also able to keep most of the kindergarten to sixth graders in school during most of the pandemic, operating a split learning program to keep more kids in class. With that opportunity, students didn’t fall as far behind as in some districts where students were out of in-person school for a year or more.

Tri-Valley also does internal testing at all grade levels two to four times a year to map students’ progress and see what areas need to be addressed. This way issues can sometimes be addressed six months sooner. The school also has designated time when students catch up, getting extra support from teachers and other students, Neubauer says.

Derges sees a long-term impact on teenagers who went through the pandemic during high school at ages 13-17.

“For our seniors, this is the first time they experienced high school in a normal way,” says Derges, who expects that will have a life-long impact on them.

At the other end of the spectrum, children who started kindergarten in the fall of 2019 had their kindergarten year, first and second grade disrupted. These early childhood years are some of the most important in formative learning, Audrey says.

Finding solutions

“Progress is slow and frustrating, but we have been making some progress,” says Audrey, despite the weakening numbers.

Some of that progress has been made by politicians listening and taking action, as was reflected in the Illinois governor’s budget speech on Feb. 15, where he set education as a priority, he said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says his “teacher pipeline” proposal directs $70 million annually over each of the next three years to the 170 school districts “with the most acute needs and vacancies.”

“It’s a huge win on our advocacy side,” Audrey said.

The Illinois State Board of Education has also worked closely with legislators to tackle some of the challenges with educator shortages, said John Meixner, regional superintendent of schools for Fulton, Hancock, McDonough, and Schuyler counties in western Illinois.

“They have followed some of our recommendations,” said Meixner, who led the 2022-23 IARSS Illinois Educator Shortage Crisis report.

Some of the improvements include reciprocity teaching licenses, which means teachers in bordering states can work in Illinois, rule changes to make it easier to get substitute teachers, and making it easier to help retired teachers to come back.

“One thing I advocate is, as educators, we need to speak in a better tone about our profession,” Meixner said. “It is the profession that starts all professions.”

Tackling trauma

Not being able to follow routines, participate in sports and play with friends was also a jolt to the social and emotional aspect of childhood learning, Audrey said.

In rural areas with high poverty, schools are central to nutrition and medical care. Some children were out of school from one to one and a half years without consistent access to nutrition, medical and dental care.

“Initially the isolation was overwhelming. It was such a catastrophic event,” Audrey said.

During COVID, the federal government funneled a lot of money into education. In his region in western Illinois, Meixner said a lot of that went to training for teachers and staff, including paraprofessionals to help students. Health and wellness days were held.

Schools have become social service centers, he said. They provide needs with social workers, health and wellness services, and nurses.

During the pandemic, students lost the daily social-emotional support they get at school from being together and from role models including teachers, bus drivers and other support staff, Neubauer said. That support is part of the “total environment for kids,” he said.

“We are not just turning out a group of robots who can test well,” he said.

When students returned to classes, they were so happy to be there, “discipline issues just about went away,” he said. The school never had a lot of problems, but students were so excited to be in class their issues were even fewer, Neubauer said.

Parents were just as excited to have school activities return and more than ever are attending sports, drama and music events at the school, he said.

Their parents are also more engaged in policy as well, with higher attendance at school board meetings than he has seen in his entire 18 years on the board.

“People are also more sensitive to issues,” he said, noting that more people show up and speak their minds. He sees it as a positive to have more people involved who sit through the hour-long meeting and see what kinds of issues and tasks school boards tackle.