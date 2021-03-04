Electric tractors emerge as viable alternatives for some operations

There may be a day when farmers will no longer hear the roar of internal combustion engines or wear the faint scent of diesel fuel.

Electric tractors are in their infancy, but manufacturers are taking a serious look at them. They face some impediments, acceptance not the least among them.

“That is the main challenge for dealers to get these out to growers,” said Tom Turner, a strategic marketing manager at AGCO. “They’re not as readily accepted, especially in rural environments.”

Nevertheless, AGCO is among several major ag equipment companies gearing up for production of electric-powered tractors.

Its e100 model, under the Fendt brand, is a 100-horsepower tractor under development. Turner would not disclose when it will be available commercially, but did say it will be sooner rather than later.

“We hope to be under production in the near future,” he said.

Others companies are also looking at the potential for battery-operated tractors.

John Deere unveiled a futuristic prototype of a 300-horsepower model a few years ago at the farm expo Agritechnica, at Hanover, Germany. Deere declined to comment on the vehicle for this article, and the company has at least publicly pulled back from developing large-scale electric tractors for now.

In the field

But the electric tractor does exist commercially already. California-based Solectrac is marketing several models.

“We’ve been selling them for three years, and I’ve been building them for 30,” said founder Steve Heckeroth.