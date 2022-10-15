Family factors in personal strengths, taxes for transition

Planning how to ease the next generation into farming is something that many families put off for too long.

Grant Strom and his sister Joanie Stiers are happy that their Knox County, Illinois, family isn’t one of those families.

“Too often I hear about farm families that don’t talk about succession plans,” said Joanie, who is part of the corn and soybean farm that includes a few beef cows. The family also has a hay business, a large grain and storage operation with some commercial work and four semi-trucks.

Three years ago, Doug and Marsha Strom and their two adult children, Grant and Joanie, started taking steps to make sure they had a secure plan for the future for the family farm in western Illinois.

Now Doug is 65. Even though they are ahead of most families, Grant says he wishes they would have started even sooner.

The plan started by “talking about what we thought we wanted,” Grant said. He had been involved in farming since he was a young boy, and Joanie got more active in recent years. The family involved a lawyer, accountant and financial advisor to refine that conversation.

“We pay more for lawyers and accountants than some farmers are willing to pay,” Grant said, adding that it’s worth it.

Part of the goal is to plan a transition that helps the family avoid paying excessive taxes. They didn’t want to have to sell some of the farm assets to pay taxes when settling the estate, Grant said. Another part of the plan helped with transitioning duties now and going forward.

About five years ago, the family started going to succession and estate planning meetings and seminars. Joanie and Marsha attended a full day Compeer Financial presentation and met presenters they wanted to work with.

You need someone skilled in estate planning who knows tax laws and how they change at both the federal and state level, Grant said.

“From the onset my sister and I were fortunate — our parents were willing and eager to give up some responsibility, and we had a chance to learn and earn equity,” Grant said.

He attributes some of his parents’ willingness on experiences they had. The previous generation was less willing to transition early. They didn’t want to do the same to their children, Grant said.

“My parents wanted no secrets about how to divide and continue the farm operation, and they made sure that competency — not gender — influenced these discussions and decisions,” Joanie said.

“My parents, brother and I worked together to set goals and form a succession plan. That plan may evolve with government policy and life events, but we set goals that allow us to continue the legacy my parents built and provide a livelihood for anyone in the next generation who is committed and competent to handle the responsibility.”

In transitioning, family members worked towards their strengths. Doug takes the lead on mechanical things and land improvements. He has an excavator and is skilled at maintaining and improving waterways. He manages the four full-time employees in the shop and the cattle.

Grant shines in marketing and managing input costs. Timing of finding and buying inputs has been a lot more involved in the last few years, he said. Grant plants the corn. Doug leads spraying operations. Both combine at harvest.

Joanie handles all the intricacies of the bookkeeping and the day-to-day financial management, following and expanding the work Marsha does as they transition jobs.

This year is the first full year that Strom Family Farm has a full general partnership. Before that each family member was a sole proprietor. Grant and his parents owned some land together, and Grant and Joanie owned some land together which added to the complexity of recording all the costs and profits. Now the partnership owns all the land and every calf. The partners rent the land.

It’s easier to pay bills, Grant said.

“I used to write 700 checks a year. This year it is 10,” he said.

Joanie handles so much of that now, using software to make it easier.

This time of year they have 11 employees with the partners, including a grain cart driver, college intern, high school student and drivers for their four semi-trucks. The next generation helps too — Grant has three children ages 6 to 12 and Joanie has two, ages 14 and 17.

“The biggest mistake our family made, and it was part of how things were done as the time, was not getting my sister involved early,” Grant said.

While he worked outside with his dad learning how to operate equipment, Joanie worked with her mom inside learning to cook and other traditional skills.

“My sister is more of a farmer at heart than I am. She’s 150% farmer,” he said.

Currently Joanie is working towards getting her CDL training to drive trucks. It would have been easier for her if she had learned to drive a stick shift when she was younger, as Grant did. With that in mind, they’ve bought a used Jeep to teach their children.

“We’re not going to make that mistake in our generation,” he said.

They have talked about the whole traditional mentality of female versus male jobs.

“We want to break that traditional stereotype,” Grant said. “I started farming early and building wealth that my sister did not have at the time. I bought land with my parents. Her opportunities were not the same as my opportunities. I’ve been aware of that.”

They took such awareness into their transition and succession planning as well as knowing both generations are contributing to benefit the farm together.