Farm labor still a sticky issue

Getting help on the farm is not getting any easier.

Farmers looking for workers — especially temporary help — are often frustrated as the labor pool has become difficult to navigate.

“There has been a big change, especially over the last five years,” said Lori Culler, owner of placement firm AgHires. “There is extremely tough resistance.”

Many agricultural organizations have expressed concerns about the difficulty farmers have obtaining workers.

“Finding reliable farm labor is one of the greatest challenges facing our membership today,” said John Walt Boatright, director of government affairs with the American Farm Bureau Federation. “As labor availability diminishes and wage rates go up, family farms are left with no choice but to turn to an outdated and cost prohibitive guest worker program.”

The National Pork Producers Council has also addressed the problem.

“The U.S. pork industry suffers from a severe labor shortage, negatively impacting farms and processing plants,” it said in a statement. “This challenge undermines a critical economic sector that in recent years has driven employment and wage growth faster than the overall economy and is key to prosperity in rural America. The U.S. pork industry is largely dependent on foreign-born workers, but current visa programs fail to meet the workforce needs of U.S. pork producers and other year-round livestock farmers.”

The H-2A visa program, created in 1987 under the Immigration Reform and Control Act, allows foreign nationals entry into the United States for temporary or seasonal agricultural work for up to 10 months. The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division is responsible for auditing and inspecting H-2A employers to ensure guest workers are not exploited.

Employers must provide H-2A guest workers with inbound and outbound transportation, housing, and meals. Additionally, to be eligible for the H-2A program, employers must demonstrate a lack of U.S. workers able, willing and qualified for the jobs.

NPPC says that because the rules don’t cover full-time employment, livestock and large row-crop farms needing year-round help will still struggle to find workers. Besides farms, processing plants are at risk, the organization claims.

“Despite significantly paying above local prevailing wage rates, the labor shortage could shut down hog farms and packing plants and cause serious financial harm to the community in which they operate,” NPPC said. “By extending multi-year status to those already in rural America, farms and packing plants may be able to cover some of the labor shortage with accessible and experienced labor without the costs associated with bringing overseas workers.

“Because it was designed for seasonal agriculture, the H-2A visa program can’t meet the year-round workforce needs of livestock farmers. Without visa reform, U.S. pork production will be constrained, leading to higher food prices for consumers.”

Judging from history, it appears unlikely that Congress will address immigration reform anytime soon. Meanwhile, there are steps farmers can take to increase their chances of drawing needed labor.

“In general, it may be a matter of becoming attractive again,” Culler said. “There may be interest from those without farm backgrounds, such as construction and landscaping. They don’t mind getting their hands dirty.”

Farmers can help themselves by enhancing their presence on social media, according to Culler.

“You should showcase your operation,” she said. “If you don’t have a website or a Facebook page, you need something to build on. If they can’t see what they want, they won’t apply.”