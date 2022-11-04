Farmers face challenges as interest rates rise

Rising interest rates are impacting farm decisions well before the 2023 planting season and could remain a factor for years to come.

The Federal Reserve has been steadily hiking interest rates in an attempt to tame inflation. That means more expensive money for everyone.

“The first impact will be the interest rate charged on operating loans,” said Ohio State University ag economist Carl Zulauf. “That’s where most farmers will start to notice it.”

The effect of rising interest rates has already been seen in the farm sector, according to Shane Fee, president of the Bank of Springfield in Illinois.

“My guys who renew operating money early in the year got operating money cheaper than guys in August,” Fee said.

The reality of more expensive money may come as a dull shock for many farmers who have enjoyed an extended period of low interest rates.

“Anybody under the age of 40 and probably under the age of 50 has no recollection of sustained increase in interest rates or inflation,” Zulauf said. “Experience is an important teacher. How will younger people react in an environment they have no experience in?”

Some pain may be felt in equipment purchases.

“Historically, farm equipment would probably be one of the first things that people will focus on,” Zulauf said.

“That’s my reading of history. It’s one of the most immediate adjustment factors. You would see them shift into used equipment or not buying equipment at all if it gets really tight. Farmers have been fairly aggressive at replacing equipment. It would be a logical point that might cut back — running another year or two rather than buy something new. That would be an area to watch.”

Higher interest rates or not, many farmers will be needing to swap paint over the next year or two, according to Fee. Fortunately, farmers dealing with his bank have had a profitable streak of late, with good yields and high commodity prices.

“We still have a wee bit of a hangover from 2012 through 2019 when it comes to machinery,” Fee said.

“A lot of fellows held back because of the low-profit years. A lot of machinery got run too long. We are seeing machinery being replaced. It’s a tough thing, but it is truly a necessary evil. It’s easy for a banker to say don’t trade combines or planters. But the reality is, during that period when lot of farmers weren’t replacing machinery, we were seeing huge spikes in repair and maintenance expense. Machinery is going to get you one way or another.”

At least one industry representative agrees, predicting a positive environment for sales in 2023.

“Higher interest rates can slow demand for equipment, but low equipment inventory levels will continue to bolster demand and moderate the negative impacts of a rising rate environment on equipment sales,” said Jeremy Engelhardt, North American director of sales at CNH Industrial Capital. CNH is the parent company of Case IH. “Cash-crop farmers will be somewhat insulated from the impact of a general economic downturn given the continued strength of commodity prices.”

Many farmers will be forced to confront more painful financing decisions on equipment, one of the largest expenditures on modern row-crop operations.

“What I see is, a lot of my young operators are finding ways to make trades and get it done,” Fee said. “With a 36-row high-speed planter, a high-horsepower tractor, a combine and two heads, those items of machinery represent 60% to 70% of farmers’ equipment line. That could be $1.5 million to $2 million.

Most economists believe a return to the farm crisis in the 1980s — when double-digit interest rates and other economic factors drove many farmers into bankruptcy — is unlikely. But the possibility lurks. Zulauf believes it could depend on whether the driving factors are temporary or permanent.

He cites temporary factors as the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. More permanent factors could be labor inflation or transition into green energy.

“There are permanent factors that are very tangible and could exist,” Zulauf said. “It’s not an abstract figment of the imagination. … I think they’re stronger than many people think.”