Fewer farmer-politicians bring rural message

There are nearly 200 members of the Missouri General Assembly, but you could probably count the farmers on your fingers and toes. And you may not need to take your shoes off.

“There are four of us in the Senate,” said Jason Bean, a Republican representing the 25th District in the Missouri Bootheel. “It’s a dwindling number, that’s for sure. There are a few in the House, but I don’t know how many.”

Bean grows cotton, corn, rice, soybeans, wheat and some watermelon. He represents a shrinking number of farmers who hold state and national political offices.

That hasn’t always been the case, of course. But as the nation has become more urbanized, the percentage of citizens who are directly involved in production agriculture has dwindled, as have their political representatives. The shift has presented farmer-politicians with challenges as well as opportunities.

“My biggest obstacle in the Senate is urban versus rural,” Bean said. “I have to do a lot of explaining. Agriculture is Missouri’s No. 1 industry and I have to remind them of that. It affects our everyday lives. You can cut out a few things but you can’t cut out agriculture.”

On the other side of the Mississippi River, Darren Bailey knows of only a few members of the Illinois General Assembly other than himself who are full-time farmers.

He believes part of his job is to take the message of agriculture to the citizenry.

“The farming community is going to have to step their game up and educate the public about literally where their food comes from,” said Bailey, R-Xenia, a member of the Illinois state Senate who is also a candidate for governor. “There is massive lack of understanding about that.”