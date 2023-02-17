The percentage of the American population directly involved in farming has shrunk drastically over the decades, yet membership in FFA is at an all-time high.

Such a seeming disparity of numbers may surprise some, but not Kristy Meyer, communications manager with the national organization based in Indianapolis.

“Our students-members really understand that there’s a lot of opportunity in agriculture,” she said. “There are more than 350 careers in agriculture.”

The FFA today boasts a membership of 850,000, a 10% increase over just a few years ago.

The national organization was launched in 1928 as the Future Farmers of America and in 1988 officially changed its name to the National FFA Organization.

“The reason it was changed from Future Farmers America to the FFA is to reflect all of the opportunities in the agriculture industry and more than traditional farming,” Meyer said. “We still embrace those traditional farming roots and that’s extremely important. But we also help people understand that there’s such width in agriculture and that it’s all around us, from the food we eat, the clothes we wear to the fuel we use. We’re letting people understand that agriculture is in everyday activities that we do.”

While the organization touches on other areas, it has never wavered from its focus on agriculture. But that term encompasses a wide area today.

“Sometimes when people think about FFA they think about traditional farming. And while that’s part of it, there’s so much more in the agricultural industry,” Meyer said. “Members are seeing that. They become involved and pursue a pathway.”

FFA programs include many agronomic programs in both plant and livestock production. But members also receive training and experience in other life skills.

“We encourage personal growth and leadership, so leadership is also a focus,” Meyer said. “And we also encourage our members to get involved in their communities so that they can be good community stewards. It offers a well-rounded education, not just that career aspect, but other elements that help with their lives.”

Indeed, members often gain skills such as public speaking and other real-world skills that don’t necessarily relate to agriculture.

“We put a spotlight on different careers and opportunities out there,” Meyer said. “We highlight things we might not think about as typical agriculture, such as food sciences, biotechnology and communications.”

Meyer said the organization has an active recruitment plan, but places much of the credit to the growing numbers to the members themselves.

“I think our members see that opportunity in what other members are experiencing,” she said. “They’re seeing that camaraderie. It all begins at the local level.”

While FFA is obviously strong in rural America, chapters are growing in more populous areas.

“We have a pretty good suburban and urban population,” Meyer said. “We have strong membership in quite a few urban areas such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Chicago. We want agriculture to be welcoming to all.”

Despite the growing membership and areas of interest, FFA is still closely tied to its original purpose.