FFA student says win reflects community support

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ill. — Sidney Stiers got a sendoff from Williamsfield High School worthy of any high school sports team. But it wasn’t for a national sporting event. It was an FFA competition.

It seemed all 600 people in Williamsfield were out to support her, with people waving, honking horns, even fire truck sirens blaring as she left for the national FFA convention in Indianapolis.

It seemed fitting that the whole community was rooting for her because she consulted with so many of them to prepare for the 2021 FFA Creed-Speaking Competition.

She returned home the overall national winner.

“All the recognition was great,” Sidney said. But more than the medallion on her blue jacket, earning the win for all the people who helped her — “the people who brought me here” — made it better.

By October 2021, she had been rehearsing and competing for more than a year. The competition requires students to recite the five-paragraph FFA Creed. It was written by E.M. Tiffany for the 1928 national convention and revised and updated a couple of times.

Each of the students in 7th to 9th grade interpret the creed’s beliefs regarding the future of agriculture, importance of leadership and respect, the need for involvement in community service and the value of tradition while looking to the future.

Then, the students must answer questions from a panel of judges.

In order to be knowledgeable on the different topics, Sidney talked to her local State Rep. Dan Swanson about current affairs, took a deeper dive into soils and biofuels with local FS experts, gathered insight from FFA alumni and ag teachers, and learned about diversity from another Illinois native, Cory Flourney, the first Black national FFA president.