FFA student says win reflects community support

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ill. — Sidney Stiers got a sendoff from Williamsfield High School worthy of any high school sports team. But it wasn’t for a national sporting event. It was an FFA competition.
It seemed all 600 people in Williamsfield were out to support her, with people waving, honking horns, even fire truck sirens blaring as she left for the national FFA convention in Indianapolis.
It seemed fitting that the whole community was rooting for her because she consulted with so many of them to prepare for the 2021 FFA Creed-Speaking Competition.
She returned home the overall national winner.
“All the recognition was great,” Sidney said. But more than the medallion on her blue jacket, earning the win for all the people who helped her — “the people who brought me here” — made it better.
By October 2021, she had been rehearsing and competing for more than a year. The competition requires students to recite the five-paragraph FFA Creed. It was written by E.M. Tiffany for the 1928 national convention and revised and updated a couple of times.
Each of the students in 7th to 9th grade interpret the creed’s beliefs regarding the future of agriculture, importance of leadership and respect, the need for involvement in community service and the value of tradition while looking to the future.
Then, the students must answer questions from a panel of judges.
In order to be knowledgeable on the different topics, Sidney talked to her local State Rep. Dan Swanson about current affairs, took a deeper dive into soils and biofuels with local FS experts, gathered insight from FFA alumni and ag teachers, and learned about diversity from another Illinois native, Cory Flourney, the first Black national FFA president.
They were among 30 people who coached her.
With all the information gathered, Sidney rehearsed her speech hundreds of times. Her school principal, Zack Binder, probably heard it the most. He gave her public speaking tips that served her well, she said.
“There was a connection with everyone rallying behind her as she worked towards a goal,” the principal said. “We are very proud of our FFA program and all our students.”
Sidney’s parents are Joanie and Jeff Stiers.
“What I respect about Sidney is her maturity. She understands the journey,” her mom Joanie said.
She said as her daughter researched current events including how COVID-19 increased mental health issues for some, she learned that life wasn’t so gentle.
Sidney is reporter for the Williamsfield FFA and the sophomore is striving to hold sectional and potentially state FFA office.
She has already won recognition in 2022 as runner-up in a national essay contest. About the same time as the speech contest finals last fall, she wrote an essay to compete in the 2022 national GROWMARK essay contest with the theme of “What, in your opinion, has changed for the better in the agricultural industry as a result of the pandemic?”
Sidney’s family grows corn and soybeans and raises cattle in Knox County. She said the pandemic brought the importance of agriculture home to some people who had never thought about it. When some grocery store shelves were bare during the early days of COVID-19, some people made a new connection with agriculture. That new awareness is one of the changes for the better, she cited in her essay.
These activities and the FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience or SAE projects she was worked also sparked career ideas for Sidney. So far her projects include owning and operating a home-based bakery, an egg production business, and a seasonal business growing and selling fresh-cut sunflowers direct to customers.
Her younger brother, Trent is also an active Williamsfield FFA member who helped develop a flock of laying hens and show birds with Sidney.
“I use the eggs in my baking,” she said.
She started the bakery and egg businesses in junior high, when advisor Trent Rigg encouraged Sidney to start her FFA record books and compete for Illinois FFA Discovery Star in Ag Business. She won that state honor in 2020.
“Our school is fortunate to have Mr. Rigg and the opportunities he has provided our small school and FFA Chapter,” said Sidney’s mom Joanie.
He leads the FFA programs here, which includes about 60 students, Grade 7 through high school.
The groups helps lead the Ag Day festival at Doubet-Benjamin Park. It takes about 120 volunteers to make this happen every year.
“It’s a way to advertise and educate for agriculture. It’s one of the best times of the year,” Sidney said.
Rigg continues to encourage Sidney. He has challenged her to try for an “FFA trifecta.” It’s something that has never been done — to win the national Creed-Speaking competition, the extemporaneous public speaking and the prepared speech competitions, he said.
Sidney raised her eyebrows, but she didn’t rule it out.