Geneticist becomes a ‘professor of popcorn’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Popping popcorn might not be the first thing that comes to mind in teaching genetics or genomics.

But it makes perfect sense for University of Illinois creative genetics professor Anthony Studer. He has built upon the simple idea with a full-fledged popcorn curriculum.

Studer’s lab investigates photosynthesis and water use in maize and related grass species. His work is part of research projects for graduate and undergraduate students in the university’s crop sciences department and is the basis for new popcorn lines, including some already being tested commercially for caramel corn this year. It is also the center for outreach programs for middle and high schoolers and 4-Hers across the country.

Studer grew up in Ohio where his grandfather grew corn and soybeans. After attending a small liberal arts college there, he did an internship at Pioneer and discovered that genetics interested him. He earned a PhD in genetics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

While working at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis in outreach with city schools, he realized he had a knack for working with younger children as well.

“If we could change a couple students’ minds about the importance of plants to their daily lives, we could raise awareness about the challenges in agriculture and hopefully increase the number of students who want to pursue careers in agriculture and solve these important problems,” he said.

Some research in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences addresses local production and other research is aimed at solving world issues, so he wants the message to get to a wide audience.

“I am fearful that we have solutions to global problems and people won’t accept the solutions so we won’t be able to implement them,” said Studer, who has worked at the university since 2015.

Studer grew popcorn in a field at his small acreage near Rantoul and started giving it as gifts to friends, family and university colleagues. The cobs could be popped in a bag or even set in the microwave without a bag so kids could see it popping.

“There is excitement for corn in Illinois,” he said, so it’s a great learning resource to make a connection.

Adding more interest, in research projects about pigment profiles, he chose blue and orange popcorn lines, the iconic University of Illinois colors.

At the university he continued research efforts on popcorn already started by predecessors. He and his students are seeing the efforts of breeding in real time. They have developed white and yellow lines of popcorn that are advanced enough to be used commercially. Eight lines have been developed that have superior popping qualities and are the right shape for caramel corn.

As Studer became involved in recruitment for the university and his department, popcorn continued to help build connections. Through Extension, his popcorn teachings are reaching more groups.

This summer found Studer in a field in Waterloo in southwest Illinois working on a program with the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center and the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation. He talked about how modern corn evolved from Mexican grass called teosinte. The program was planned ahead so corn could be planted and tall enough for students to see the evolution of corn plants to modern day.

Looking forward, Studer is writing a grant for USDA funding to do further outreach and to develop more modules for teaching. He is planning more interdisciplinary projects connecting robotics and other sciences to lessons. Popcorn topics can connect agronomy, computer science and engineering together, he said.

Studer says his lesson plans and execution made a big leap forward in 2019 when he teamed up with an agriculture teacher at Paxton Buckley Loda High School, Kirsten Wyatt, who wanted to incorporate something fresh for her students that would mesh with the Next Generation Science Standards.

“It was a game changer for me. A real-world example. It changed the way I approach teaching it,” he said.

Together he and Wyatt worked on his materials to fit into her curriculum. The popcorn aspect suited her Biological Sciences Applied in Agriculture course.

“We take concepts students learn in biology and apply them to agriculture,” she said.

Students learn about genomes and traits and transfer that to corn plant growth and kernels, she said. She likes how popcorn can be part of cross curriculum learning using math and sciences and connecting it to possible food sources.

Their collaboration also worked well during the pandemic, said Wyatt. Although she thrives teaching 3-D agricultural lessons where students can see, touch and experience things first hand, she and Studer adapted lessons to an online format. To make it more interactive, he arranged for students to have popcorn to pop at home while he could virtually interact with them and help with their data analyses. They learned about selective breeding.

“My students last year got to pick parent plants for students to study next year,” Wyatt said. “Everyone is excited to make it a multi-year project.”

Studer’s own children are keen about the projects. His 9-year-old daughter is particularly talented at picking popcorn lines to move forward for study next year, he said.

Open house

The next chance to see the University of Illinois’ popular professor of popcorn Anthony Studer in action is at the Crop Sciences Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Agronomy Seed House, 102 S Wright St, Urbana. He will provide popcorn to eat and ears of colored popcorn to take home. For more information, visit bit.ly/3UeTyFO.