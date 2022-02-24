Illinois advocate looks at all aspects of finance

Over the years spanning two careers, Ruth Hambleton has been asked lots of questions about economics on the farm. And she has provided lots of answers.
Hambleton is winding down her “second career,” now teaching at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. She has been at SIU for 12 years following a 31-year stint with University of Illinois Extension. Her educational work has allowed her to communicate personally with those who need help with the mundane but important elements on the farm.
“I would call myself a specialist in record-keeping,” she said. “Most of it comes down to organization. A lot of farmers have that information in some form or fashion. It’s there, but it sometimes can be almost impossible to find stuff.”
She recommends that farmers get into a daily habit of keeping paperwork in order before it gets out of hand.
“I believe in an investment of 15 minutes a day to have yourself 99% organized for whatever you need those records for – taxes, FSA, landowner information, whatever,” she said. “It’s a matter of being a little more responsible for what I need to get out of my records. That’s what people ask me for.”
Hambleton is no one-trick pony. She can hold forth on many issues related to economics on the farm. And she isn’t afraid to speak out in defense of the farmers she has served all her life.
“I do work on marketing also, keeping an ear to that,” she said. “I’ve been particularly interested in the supply chain issue and how that impacts on agriculture. I’m fascinated by how the consumer seems to think factory farms are one of the causes of inflation. I think the media has done a huge injustice by implying that agriculture has anything to do with higher food prices.”
Keeping up with changes in the plethora of regulations affecting agriculture can literally be a full-time job.
“You just can’t keep up. It’s an everyday reading through the stuff that they’re doing, whether it’s FSA, risk management or insurance,” she said. “They have layered up the bureaucracy. We now have state and regional connections, and the focus has definitely switched to urban and climate.”
Perhaps the thing she is most proud of is Annie’s Project, aimed at educating farm women about finances. Hambleton initiated it 20 years ago when she was offered a small, exploratory grant from the North Central Risk Management Education Center at Lincoln, Nebraska. She named it after her mother, who kept the books at the family farm.
“(Ag economist) Gary Schnitkey at the U of I said, ‘Why don’t you look into this?’” she said. “I had Mom sitting here with me in a spiritual form, and I thought, how do we do that? That’s how Annie’s Project came out.”
It has grown into a national program in which women take classes on various facets of farm finances. Hambleton credits its success to the personal touch.
“It’s a real-person situation. That might be why it has existed this long,” she said. “It is totally relatable. Everybody has something they can relate to, whether it be production, estate stuff, planning or transition.”
As with most other endeavors, COVID-19 has taken its toll on a program that relies on in-person gatherings and educational advancement. But Hambleton is excited about the future of Annie’s Project.
“The next step is leadership with women out of the rural areas,” she said. “Farm Credit is sponsoring us on that initiative. We’re hoping to develop women’s skills in the rural areas to contribute to leadership.”