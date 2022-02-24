Illinois advocate looks at all aspects of finance

Over the years spanning two careers, Ruth Hambleton has been asked lots of questions about economics on the farm. And she has provided lots of answers.

Hambleton is winding down her “second career,” now teaching at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. She has been at SIU for 12 years following a 31-year stint with University of Illinois Extension. Her educational work has allowed her to communicate personally with those who need help with the mundane but important elements on the farm.

“I would call myself a specialist in record-keeping,” she said. “Most of it comes down to organization. A lot of farmers have that information in some form or fashion. It’s there, but it sometimes can be almost impossible to find stuff.”

She recommends that farmers get into a daily habit of keeping paperwork in order before it gets out of hand.

“I believe in an investment of 15 minutes a day to have yourself 99% organized for whatever you need those records for – taxes, FSA, landowner information, whatever,” she said. “It’s a matter of being a little more responsible for what I need to get out of my records. That’s what people ask me for.”

Hambleton is no one-trick pony. She can hold forth on many issues related to economics on the farm. And she isn’t afraid to speak out in defense of the farmers she has served all her life.

“I do work on marketing also, keeping an ear to that,” she said. “I’ve been particularly interested in the supply chain issue and how that impacts on agriculture. I’m fascinated by how the consumer seems to think factory farms are one of the causes of inflation. I think the media has done a huge injustice by implying that agriculture has anything to do with higher food prices.”