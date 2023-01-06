Illinois lawmakers face controversial topics in 2023

Illinois lawmakers will have their hands full in 2023 as they wrestle with new controversial laws and equally controversial proposals.

The SAFE-T Act, which has received national attention, makes Illinois the first state to eliminate cash bail for a host of felonies, including second-degree murder. The bill was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February 2021 and was scheduled to take effect Jan. 1 of 2023. Legislators have since proposed a flurry of amendments to amend the law.

A judge ruled on Dec. 28 that parts of the law are unconstitutional, so it may be delayed.

Another proposal that promises to be just as sticky is a sweeping gun-control law that has been proposed. If passed and signed into law, it would ban many so-called assault weapons and prohibit citizens under age 21 to possess guns. Such a law could have a negative impact on rural areas, according to Illinois State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville.

“They’re trying to turn our citizens into criminals,” said Meier, who is the ranking minority member of the House Agriculture Committee.

Meier pointed out that some schools have shooting competitions, and the law would even touch on 4-H groups. He recently talked to a banker who loaned money for a student to purchase a rifle to be used in a college shooting sport.

“He has a full ride through a solid, four-year college, and he can’t travel back and forth from home to college after this law goes through,” Meier said. “He can’t take it home to practice and can’t travel across the country because his parents can’t go to every one of them and he’s not 21.”

Meier believes that if the bill is passed into law it will be immediately challenged on constitutional grounds.

The SAFE-T Act, a criminal reform measure that has been harshly criticized by victims’ rights groups and many prosecutors statewide, will likely have more impact in metropolitan areas rather the rural Illinois, according to Meier. But he still has grave concerns.

“It was the cities that really wanted it,” he said. “These are some pretty bad people going to be left without bond or monitoring.”

Regarding agriculture, the use of some herbicides will remain an issue that will garner debate in the General Assembly.

“We will continue to see more things on dicamba and people wanting to ban Roundup,” said Meier, who farms in Washington County in southern Illinois. “I believe there will be a push to ban certain products. But we need a lot of tools in that toolbox for us to be able to raise a crop. We may not use them. When you start taking tools out of the toolbox, can you tell me which 2 billion people in the world you want to let starve?

“I believe there will be a push on some ag products. There are always some bills out there.”

On the positive side, Meier expects serious discussion about the placement of carbon pipelines through the southern part of the state. Plans have been floated for infrastructure that will enable the transfer of CO2 emissions from industrial sites through pipelines to be deposited underground in areas such as southern Illinois and eastern Kentucky and Tennessee.

Despite the state-centric issues, Meier believes national politics will play an outsized role in Illinois politics in 2023. He predicts that Pritzker will make a run for the presidency. State Democrats may have their eyes on the primary calendar.

“My preview for next year in the political world is that it’s going to be all things presidential,” he said. “Democrats want Illinois’ primary earlier so it will help J.B. There will be a little less legislation moving. Things will be streamlined to make sure there will be nothing out there that hurt him in one way or another.”