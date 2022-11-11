Illinois veteran brings Army experience to diverse farm

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Brad Dearing has seen a lot and uses those experiences to benefit his community and causes he believes in.

He is firmly connected to three service professions — the Army National Guard, growing produce at Dearing Country Farms near Bloomington and teaching high school students.

Brad and his wife Jackie have experienced heartbreak, including the loss of their twin sons early in their marriage and, in 2018, a house fire that destroyed the modern farm house they had built themselves.

In the fire they lost most of their possessions. Amazingly, the contents of a foot locker in the basement survived fire and water with some memorabilia from Dearing’s military service in Germany, including a soldier manual, training and service patches and a German phrase book.

It also includes pieces of the Berlin Wall — provoking an adrenaline-filled memory.

Dearing, like many soldiers serving in Berlin in 1989, bought a colorful, graffiti-decorated piece of the wall sold at tents nearby as it came down. But he questioned its authenticity. He and his Army buddies decided to chip out their own piece of the wall quietly at night. When they were doing so, the big search light came on.

“We ran,” Dearing said. He never knew if anyone was really chasing him.

The rural Petersburg, Illinois, boy joined the Army infantry right out of high school. He was a farm kid with a dad who was a machinist and mom who was a secretary, with sights set on a college education.

“None of my family had been to college. We couldn’t afford it,” he said.

The option to serve two years of active duty followed by financial support for college while in the National Guard made the decision easy for him.

“I wanted to serve my country,” said Dearing, who was active in sports, interested in guns and fascinated at the possibility of “blowing things up.”

He was in basic training in Georgia when the Berlin Wall fell and soon found himself in Germany as part of history.

While still in his late teens, Dearing actively participated in war games there, saw plenty of Communist grey in East Berlin, and had a chance to see other parts of Europe.

When he came home, he started studies at Western Illinois University in Macomb to be an engineer. It was there that one of his teachers set him on the path that would lead him to teach.

Dearing had been a B student in high school and had never thought of becoming a teacher. But the idea of teaching industrial arts — things he had a passion for — and having time off in the summers to follow other interests won him over.

He transferred to Illinois State University in Normal, married his sweetheart and started teaching in St. Charles. Twenty-seven years ago, he became a teacher at University High School, a lab school of Illinois State in Normal where he continues to teach today.

Dearing’s love of agriculture led him and Jackie to buy a 30-acre farm near Bloomington where they built their dream house. Jackie cultivated a new interest in the farm and raising healthy food. Soon they bought 300 baby chicks and started selling eggs at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, where you can still find them every in-season Saturday.

They expanded to 800 laying hens, gathering all the eggs by hand.

“We still do,” Dearing said.

As their business grew, they added grocers and restaurants to their markets.

The Dearings expanded to raising chickens for meat and added beef and goats. They also have a small orchard and produce fruit berries, nuts and flowers.

“We have everything but hogs,” he said, noting he was considering adding them someday.

Dearing took that love of farming into his day job, became a certified agriculture teacher and introduced FFA to U-High.

After the group of kids who were interested in agriculture classes graduated, the ag program disappeared for a time. Now he’s ready to revitalize it.

His daughter, Lauren, a senior at University High, and his son, Ethan, a freshmen, will be among the new agriculture students. Eventually, Peyton, their 5-year-old son, will be old enough to join FFA too. He is already active on the farm following his big brother around, rounding up wayward goats.

Even as agriculture, education and family life dominated Dearing’s time, he didn’t forget his connection to military service. He helped found the Illinois chapter of the national Farmer Veteran Coalition and was active in establishing the Illinois Homegrown by Heroes Illinois Products program.

The specialized Homegrown by Heroes logo and label denote farm products grown and raised by military veterans or active duty service members. The packaging lets consumers know they are supporting farmers and veterans.

For such efforts, Dearing was named the 2022 Homegrown by Heroes Farmer Veteran of the Year at the Illinois State Fair in August and will receive his recognition in person at the Specialty Growers Association’s annual conference in Springfield in January.

“His dedication to agriculture, military service and the Homegrown by Heroes program is admirable and his passion continues to empower much of the work of the chapter,” the award nomination said.

He hopes to keep making a difference by combining his skills of teaching and farming to benefit veterans and others with a new program next year.