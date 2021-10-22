In Iowa, Vilsack touts ag opportunities in Biden policy

ANKENY, Iowa — Climate and opportunity were two ideas that kept popping up during U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack’s visit to Iowa Oct. 20-21.

Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, came to attend a roundtable discussion at the annual World Food Prize symposium with the agriculture ministers from Canada and Mexico. He also took time to tour seed research facilities at Iowa State University, talk to strikers at the John Deere factory here and to visit with a farm family.

On the farm, Vilsack spent time with Craig and LaVon Griffieon and their children, who run a diversified farm operation at the edge of suburbia. The Griffieons talked to the secretary about their farm and their concerns regarding conservation, urban sprawl, and consolidation both among farms and agribusinesses.

“The worst part of it is this is some of the best soil in the world and we’re putting homes on it,” Craig Griffieon told Vilsack.

Craig’s son, Nick, told the secretary about the family’s concerns regarding the consolidation of many agricultural suppliers and processors. Vilsack said the Biden administration is looking at that issue. He said the pandemic showed how such consolidation might have been efficient but that it wasn’t as resilient as a more diverse industry might have been.

During the World Food Prize event he participated in a panel discussion with Victor Manuel Villalobos Arambula of Mexico and Marie-Claude Bibeau of Canada, all three talked about climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects those two items have had on agriculture.