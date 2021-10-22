In Iowa, Vilsack touts ag opportunities in Biden policy

ANKENY, Iowa — Climate and opportunity were two ideas that kept popping up during U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack’s visit to Iowa Oct. 20-21.
Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, came to attend a roundtable discussion at the annual World Food Prize symposium with the agriculture ministers from Canada and Mexico. He also took time to tour seed research facilities at Iowa State University, talk to strikers at the John Deere factory here and to visit with a farm family.
On the farm, Vilsack spent time with Craig and LaVon Griffieon and their children, who run a diversified farm operation at the edge of suburbia. The Griffieons talked to the secretary about their farm and their concerns regarding conservation, urban sprawl, and consolidation both among farms and agribusinesses.
“The worst part of it is this is some of the best soil in the world and we’re putting homes on it,” Craig Griffieon told Vilsack.
Craig’s son, Nick, told the secretary about the family’s concerns regarding the consolidation of many agricultural suppliers and processors. Vilsack said the Biden administration is looking at that issue. He said the pandemic showed how such consolidation might have been efficient but that it wasn’t as resilient as a more diverse industry might have been.
During the World Food Prize event he participated in a panel discussion with Victor Manuel Villalobos Arambula of Mexico and Marie-Claude Bibeau of Canada, all three talked about climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects those two items have had on agriculture.
But Vilsack also talked about what he sees as opportunities arising from those problems.
“I frankly think agriculture is at the cutting edge of climate … creating opportunities for tools (such as renewables and conservation and other computer technology),” he said.
Speaking at the Griffieon farm a day earlier, he said climate mitigation ideas could provide new revenue streams for farmers, adding that such a move is important because only a small percentage of U.S. farmers don’t rely on off-farm income.
David Beckmann, a former World Food Prize laureate who for many years headed Bread for the World, said one thing that has been remarkable in the past year is that swift action by the U.S. government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has actually made a dramatic difference in hunger in the country.
“The percentage of Americans who are hungry has moved to a level substantially below the levels of 2018,” Beckmann said.
Much of that trend is likely due to the expansion of the child tax credit and of federal nutrition programs, Beckmann said. Because of that, he said the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill now being discussed in Congress are important because they could carry that momentum forward.
Vilsack also said the reconciliation bill, if passed, would be beneficial for agriculture.
“I’m very confident that we’re going to see a significant increase in funding for conservation,” he said.
When asked about biofuels and the Renewable Fuel Standard, Vilsack said he expects the EPA to make an announcement soon and added that the previous administration gave numbers that weren’t dependable because of the many refinery waivers that were granted.
He also said the original COVID relief legislation passed last year had no money for biofuels, and that USDA has looked for ways to include biofuels in the relief effort.
He said aviation biofuels would also be a potential market for the industry, adding that “there are amazing opportunities here.”
Vilsack also spoke to a few dozen striking workers on the picket line at Deere’s plant in Ankeny Oct. 20, the seventh day of the impasse between Deere & Co. and Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW). The strike affects about 10,000 workers at factories in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.
“(The striking workers) need somebody to give them a pat on the back,” Vilsack told reporters just after addressing some of those workers. “John Deere’s a great company. They ought to be able to get this worked out to a point where it’s fair to the workers, to make sure that we continue to have the equipment and farm machinery that’s important to American agriculture.”
In early negotiations, Deere’s initial offer would have raised wages by roughly 5% over the life of the contract while also limiting retirement benefits for workers hired after the contract was ratified.
Deere workers said that offer was unacceptable, especially considering the company’s record-high profits over the past year. For the 2020 fiscal year, Deere & Co.’s net income totaled $2.75 billion, according to the company.
“You folks are hard-working folks. You provide a tremendous product. It’s one Americans rely on,” Vilsack told the striking workers. “It’s important, necessary for these issues to get resolved in a way that’s fair and equitable to all of you. … I just wanted to stop by and let you know that I haven’t forgotten you.”
With additional reporting by Erin Murphy, Lee Des Moines Bureau.