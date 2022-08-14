Library honors life, legacy of Lincoln

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library gets its fair share of international visitors among the 5 million people who have been there since it opened 17 years ago. One was Daniel Day-Lewis.

The British actor toured the library and museum in preparation for his title role in the 2012 movie Lincoln, for which he won an unprecedented third Academy Award for Best Actor.

“We get lots of international visitors,” said Christina Schutt, executive director of the library, located in the state’s capital. “Lincoln is pretty universally beloved. He is usually rated in the top three presidents.”

More than 18,000 books have been written about the former president, including “Team of Rivals,” the biography written by historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on which Lincoln was based.

“I’ve been told that only Jesus has had more books written about him,” Schutt said.

The concept of a presidential library is a relatively new phenomenon, though they have been around since the early 20th century, beginning with that of Herbert Hoover. Lincoln’s is a treasure trove of relics, documents and artifacts chronicling the life of the 16th president.

The museum possesses a staggering 13 million items, Schutt said. While many are historical papers pertaining to the history of Illinois and other topics, more than 45,000 items document Lincoln’s life and times. Many are related to Mary Todd Lincoln, the former first lady, and their eldest son, Robert Todd Lincoln. More than 1,500 documents are written in Lincoln’s own hand.

Other artifacts include a pair of bloody gloves found in Lincoln’s coat pocket following his assassination, as well as a dress worn by one of the actors in the play that was being viewed by Lincoln and the first lady in Ford’s Theater.

Also in the library is the door plate — labeled simply A. Lincoln — that was on Lincoln’s home in Springfield before his election as president in 1860.

“They didn’t have street addresses in the 1850s,” Schutt said.

Jewelry gifted to his wife by Lincoln, along with hand-written notes of his affection for her, are also on display, as well as a toy cannon produced by the War Department for their young son, Tad.

“The collection spans the full breadth and depth of Lincoln’s life,” Schutt said.

A prized possession is the only known photograph of Lincoln lying in state. It was discovered by a student about 60 to 70 years ago. Surprisingly, such photographs were not only discouraged, but those that were taken and developed were confiscated and destroyed shortly after his death.

“It’s not the way things are now,” Schutt said.

Another highlight is one of the few copies of the Gettysburg Address in the president’s own handwriting.

The award-winning biographical drama Lincoln resulted in increased interest in the president. The museum hosted some of the costumes and set props from the film that were on loan from the production company, including re-creations of dresses worn by Mary Todd Lincoln and designed by her personal dressmaker, Elizabeth Keckley.

The center also possesses numerous historical documents, including the original letter documenting the transfer of land in the Louisiana Purchase. There are items from every U.S. president.

Some of the exhibits combine history with modern technology. A depiction of the 1860 election through a 21st century television broadcast and an electronic display of the progression of the Civil War on a U.S. map are popular.

One attraction that gets a lot of attention is the Ghosts of the Library feature, in which a historian takes viewers through many exhibits. It incorporates Holavision special effects highlighted by holograms.

“It’s one of our most popular exhibits,” Schutt said. “It’s pretty revolutionary technology and provides a cool experience. It’s something that many of our visitors come repeatedly to see.”