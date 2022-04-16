Model shows carbon push needed

The most recent international report calling for urgency in fighting climate change was released April 4, and farmers, commodity groups and university researchers continue to evaluate what they have accomplished and what needs to be done to stem the worst effects on agriculture.

Among those looking at what action might be taken to address the shifting climate is Krystal Noiseux, associate director of MIT’s Climate Pathways Project.

Using the interactive climate change model En-ROADS built by MIT and the not-for-profit think tank Climate Interactive, Noiseux worked with an audience at Eureka College in central Illinois March 29 to test out different climate solutions.

The model is “policy neutral” because any solutions would require nonpartisan actions, she said.

“We try to get it in front of policy makers,” Noiseux said.

Only a few days after her visit to Illinois, on April 4, the United Nation’s Panel on Climate Change released a new report concluding the goal of reducing the increase in temperature by 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial time is rapidly becoming less attainable.

Without making changes in energy policies and other habits today, by the year 2,100 global warming would increase temperatures by 3.6 degrees C (6.5 degrees Fahrenheit) which is too high for the world to adapt to, Noiseux said.

Audience members stated concerns about climate change including bigger storms, weather-related disasters, changing agricultural zones, lack of biodiversity, clean water, health implications, wildfires and species extinction.

The first three areas the group suggested to reduce greenhouse gases were increasing use of renewable energy, transportation efficiencies including electric cars, and reducing deforestation. With the combination of all three, the model only showed minimal change.

“Putting a price on carbon” had one of the bigger impacts. It had more effect that the first three efforts combined. It would include charging companies for their carbon emissions and paying farmers and others carbon credits as an incentive for practices that reduce or remove carbon. It would “encourage innovation,” she said.

“Science is a slow burn,” said Megan Miller, agronomy manager who specializes in carbon and ecosystem work with the Illinois Soybean Association.

It takes time for changes to have the desired impact. She cites the efforts of the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy to improve water quality as an example. That work has showed there is a lag time between when practices are adapted and results can be seen, she said.

The EN-ROADS model is available online for anyone who wants to try their ideas and see what kind of impact they might have, at En-Roads.org.

