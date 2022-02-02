New program coaches farm couples

Often as Valentine’s Day approaches, people contemplate the health of their relationships.

University of Illinois Family Studies researchers and Extension have developed a program that is helping couples improve their relationships year round.

Called Illinois Strong Couples, the program is a combination of online sessions and coach chats. The program is expanding to other states, including Missouri and Iowa.

It is designed to help couples maintain “the fun and friendship” in their relationships, said Allen Barton, who spearheaded the program in Illinois.

“Anybody who’s been married for say, a week, knows that marriages and close relationships are difficult — oftentimes harder than we first realized they were going to be,” said Barton, an assistant professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at the University of Illinois and an Extension specialist.

Whether you are a farmer or a pharmacist, the quality of relationships affect your wellbeing, Barton said.

“The program is for couples who are doing well or those who have hit a rough patch and want to get back on track,” he said.

Participants can be married or engaged as long as they have lived together for more than six months and are over age 18.

The relationship education program includes six online lessons interspersed with five personal conversations with a coach to help the couples personalize the information.