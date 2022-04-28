New program offers general insurance for micro farms

Small-acreage niche farmers now have an option for insurance for their farm goods like their row-crop neighbors. Whether many will take advantage of it remains to be seen.

The USDA’s Risk Management Agency rolled out its new Micro Farm program nationwide this year. It is designed to cover specialty growers who want to insure their crops against weather events or other negative impacts.

“It’s designed to attract smaller-scale specialty producers who have roadside stands or sell at farmers markets, that kind of thing,” said Doug Yoder, crop agency manager with Country Financial.

It is similar to the Whole Farm insurance program RMA has had in place for years, but covers only operations with revenues under $100,000. Unlike existing major-crop insurance, it does not identify specific commodities.

“This would combine everything they grow,” Yoder said. “Peaches, pumpkins, watermelons, all that would have one guarantee. Losses would be covered if there’s too much rain, too little rain or too much heat.”

Hans Bishop can relate to that. Bishop, who grows organic grains and vegetables near Atlanta, Illinois, experienced a massive crop failure last year when heavy rains inundated his farm. The fields received 12 inches of rain in two days, then a week or so later he was hit with another 6 to 8 inches.

“We grow a lot of root crops. Things like carrots just rotted in the ground,” he said. “We’d already invested multiple days in hand-weeding those. We had a lot of investment in labor. It was a worst-case scenario.”

The disaster has made Bishop reconsider his commitment to vegetables. He has reduced that portion of the farm from 70 to 10 acres.

It is unlikely the farm would have qualified for the new insurance program even if it had been in effect in 2021, since it is too large. But it could help those with smaller operations.

Dave Niepert, a specialist with the RMA, said fruit and vegetable producers have long desired such a program.

“Unless you’re a specific commodity like apples and peaches, all of them are always complaining that the other types of insurance really didn’t pay,” he said. “Once they paid the premium, it wasn’t worth it.”

Yoder has seen interest among farmers. He has discussed the new program at a couple of specialty crop meetings this year.

“From those two sessions, we had decent attendance and got decent questions,” he said. “Whether that will translate to insurance, I can’t go that far. But there was significant interest in learning about that tool.”

Farmers who want to participate must provide tax information. Yoder admits that could hinder participation.

“When the whole-farm program was first launched, we did similar education in Illinois, and the simple fact that you have to supply tax records prompted some grower hesitation,” he said. “But farmers don’t have to report any expenses. That’s one step in simplifying the process.”

The Micro Farm program does have additional benefits that could make it appealing. One is that it covers losses due to some things other than weather.

“It’s a revenue-based policy. If we have over-abundance of one commodity and can’t sell like it used to, that would count as well,” Yoder said.

“One other new option is a value-added concept. It covers not only the value of the raw commodity, but if you wash it, package it, turn it into jam, you can include that as part of revenue.”

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.