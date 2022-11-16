Now may be a good time for farm lease tweaks

As harvest winds down it may be a good time for farmers and landowners to take a good look at their agreements, tweaking where necessary and, in some cases, leaving well enough alone.

Despite the complexities of leases, a coffee klatch may be the most important move.

“Communication is key,” said Connie Haden, a Missouri lawyer who specializes in farm contracts. “There is a lot of value in making sure those relationships are good with your landlord. As harvest is wrapping up, it’s a good time to talk to your landlord and take care of that relationship. Most like to have a good line of communication with their farmer.”

One size does not fit all, according to Luke Worrell of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

“Every farm and every family is uniquely different. The goals are not always the same,” Worrell said. “Some might have a sentimental attachment and want things done a certain way.”

Farmer-landlord agreements can certainly be complicated. The most straightforward is the cash-rent lease.

“This is relatively simple except for determining the cash rents. That’s often the sticking point, of course,” said University of Illinois ag economist Gary Schnitkey. “Farmers don’t want it to come up and landowners don’t want it to come down.”

Dividing payments is among the issues to be discussed. Typically, payments are made annually, before planting. Sometimes payments are made twice a year. In rarer cases, lease totals are divided between three payments. Some farmers like to spread payments in order to have smoother cash flow, Schnitkey said.

In Illinois and other Midwestern states, share rents and cash rents make up roughly the same percentage of types — about 26% each. Other options include variable cash rents, modified share rents and custom farming, which is relatively rare. In a custom farming setup, a landowner will manage all aspects of the farm operation, hiring out workers for planting, input application, harvest and delivery.

“In the past few years crop share has obviously been more lucrative for the landowner, but also there’s a downside if you’re not familiar with farming to make sure you’re able to come up with input costs,” Haden said. “There is more risk on the back end, too.”

In most states, crop leases automatically renew year to year if agreements are not renegotiated. But most financial specialists advise farmers and landowners to revisit their leases every year. Because some inputs and practices span several years, that makes annual examinations even more important.

“One of the issues we often see or hear about is lime,” Schnitkey said. “If a farmer makes a lime application this year, that lime will have a life of four to five years, depending on application timing. I would suggest that in those cases the farmer pays for the lime and makes the cost pro-rated. The landowner would make payments to the farmer for the lime.”

Crop share leases have been profitable for landowners lately due to higher grain prices. But Haden stresses things can change.

“For the past several years that’s been a pretty good deal for the landowner,” she said. “Obviously, I don’t know what will happen in the future, but cash rent is more predictable.”

A growing segment is the variable cash rent lease, in which cash payments vary according to that year’s economic performance of the farm. In Illinois it is the leading type, making up 31% of lease arrangements.

“It’s been a slow, steady swing toward variable rent,” Worrell said. “That was one of the more interesting findings of our mid-year report. For the first time, variable cash rent or flex lease was the most prominent in 2023. That’s related to volatility and heavy shifts in daily life in 2022. It can be viewed as more fair, more favorable in what transpires.”

Regardless of the type of lease, most agree that communication is key. Haden said it is a good idea for farmers to pay a visit to their landlords this time of year.

“Take him a plate of cookies, sit down and talk to see if everything is still good,” she said.